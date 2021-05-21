Hockey Toronto captain John Tavares was frightenedly stabbed, still in the hospital – Looked like a stretcher from the stretcher

The NHL saw a fierce situation when a tackled player got on his knee. According to the coach, Tavares is conscious but still in the hospital.

Toronto Captain of Maple Leafs John Tavares was badly injured in a tackle in the first encounter of the NHL playoff series against Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal Ben Chiarot skated towards Tavares, who was carrying the puck, and ripped it over. Tavares spun from the force of the tackle and did not come back to Montreal Corey Perry had time to dodge the player on the surface of the ice. Perry’s knee hit Tavares directly on the head.

The medical staff rushed to Tavares, who was confused. The attacker tried to rise from the ice but did not even stay on his knees. Eventually, Tavares was moved on a stretcher from the trough. Along the way, Tavares gave an easy signal to those who followed the game and raised his thumb up.

The game continued after Tavares was taken to the hospital. Toronto Nick Foligno slipped on behalf of his teammate, dropped his gloves and briefly clashed with Perry. In the end, Montreal won the match barely 2-1.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe informed later Tavares is conscious but is still in the hospital for further tests.

The tackling situation is reflected in the Sportsnet video compilation.