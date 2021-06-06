Hockey Top season player Alexander Barkov was nominated for a prestigious award

The Florida captain is nominated for the NHL’s best defensive striker.

NHL team Captain of the Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov is nominated for the Selke Award.

Former Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens Frank J. Selken according to which the prize is awarded to the best defensive striker in the series.

Along with Barkov, the final trio are the Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron and the Vegas Golden Knights Mark Stone. The NHL announced the trio on Sunday.

Barkov is nominated for the first time and would be the first Panthers winner.

Barkov scored 26 + 32 in the regular season 55 matches and was the best exploiter of his team (39 exploits). He blocked the discs the second most (37).

He was ranked 15th in the NHL starting statistics after winning 54.9 per cent of his starts.

Barkov led to the playoffs in Florida, where Tampa Bay was better with a 4-2 win.

Of the Finns, Selke has only been awarded Jere Lehtinen, which won the award as many as three times in 1998, 1999 and 2003.

The winner of the Clear Trophy will be voted on by hockey journalists. The winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup semi-finals or final.