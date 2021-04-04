Hockey Top promise Eeli Tolvanen finally emerged as a NHL solver, the road was long and required patience

Juuse Saros fought zero and Nashville’s boom continues.

Winger Eeli Tolvanen plays a breakthrough in the hockey league in the NHL. Tolvanen scored their tenth goal of the season when Nashville knocked Chicago 3-0.

Tolvanen hit the winning goal of the match when Hair Saros rejected the zero game. The 13th career zero game didn’t come easily. Chicago staged a counterattack with as many as 41 shots towards the goal.

If Tolvanen is on the flight, the same can be said of Saros. In his last eight matches, the rebound rate is a whopping 96.8 and the average number of goals conceded is meager 1.13. Of these eight matches, the Predators have won six.

“We’ve found our identity and we’ve taken character-seeking gains,” Saros said on the NHL website. “We’re going in the right direction, but there are still a lot of games left.”

Saros won the battle of the goalkeepers when Kevin Lankinen With a Chicago finish, Tolvanen was left behind, Colton Sissons and Luke Kunin hits made by.

Tolvasen the paint was very fine, but also typical of Tolva. Swedish striker Calle Järnkrok bait by force obliquely across the field and Tolvanen gave back. The puck sank with a precise shot to the very top corner. Mikael Granlund still made a suitable mask for Lankinen, but the shot was high quality.

“It’s a pretty easy place to play. Calle does a great game and sees the pitches well and in addition we have a line Roman Josi, whose shots are respected by opponents, ”Tolvanen said.

The puck was first held by Jos, who transferred it to Järnkrok, who continued on to Tolvanen. When the opponent was forced to try to cover Jos’s shot, there was more room for Tolvanen. Gradually, opponents are starting to have reason to watch Tolvanen’s itching as well.

“And Mikael did a great job in front of the goal. It was just easy to try to hit the small free holes. ”

Nashville started the season quietly, but is starting to get his game rolling. The victory over Chicago was just particularly important as the teams are in a row near the playoffs, with Nashville now higher and the Blackhawks two points behind and fifth.

Tolvasen the place in the NHL has come through as long a formula as possible. He already played three games in Nashville in the 2017-2018 season at the end of the Joker KHL winter. Tolvanen was only 18 years old at the time.

At the end of a successful Joker year, Tolvanen moved towards the NHL for the 2018–2019 season, but there were only four top matches. The rest of the games went to the Milwaukee Admirals.

In the Jokers, Tolvanen literally shone from time to time and expectations for an NHL career grew.

In late summer 2019, Tolvanen said in an interview with HS that the farm is no longer an option, but should now get into the Nashville NHL team. It happened differently. The whole season went on the farm.

Is required a lot of work and even more patience to redeem the place in Predators. Nor has it eased that strong expectations and pressures have gone hand in hand all along.

The Milwaukee Admirals scored a promising 21 goals in 63 matches last season, but the current NHL pace is much tougher. It’s even hard to equate ten NHL goals with hits that come down a step. And there are still 21 matches left through.

“That’s why the whole summer has been pulled. And if you get that place, it’s easier to succeed there, ”Tolvanen told HS in August 2019 and seems to know what he was talking about.

Now it starts to show that Tolvanen has risen to the NHL to stay. He plays superior, getting into the pitch at the end of the match when the team has applied for a goal with six field players and his shot is trusted.

NHL Saturday night:

Nashville – Chicago 3–0 (1–0, 1–0, 1–0)

N: Eeli Tolvanen 1 + 0, Juuse Saros 41/41 fight.

C: Kevin Lankinen 18/21 fight.

Buffalo – NY Rangers vl. 3–2 (1–1, 0–1, 1–0, 0–0, 1–0)

NY Islanders – Philadelphia vl. 3–2 (1–0, 1–0, 0–2, 0–0, 1–0)

Carolina – Dallas 2-3 (1-1, 1-1, 0-1)

D: Miro Heiskanen 0 + 1.

Florida – Columbus 5–2 (0-0, 3-0, 2–2)

F: Aleksander Barkov 0 + 1.

C: Joonas Korpisalo 12/13 combat.

Montreal – Ottawa 3–6 (1–2, 2–2, 0–2)

M: Jesperi Kotkaniemi 0 + 1.

Colorado-St. Louis 2–1 (1–1, 0–0, 1–0)

S: Ville Husso 32/34 fight.

Las Vegas – Minnesota 1-2 (1-0, 0-0, 0-2)

Los Angeles – San Jose 2-3.