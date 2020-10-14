Hockey Top promise Anton Lundell in a great mood in the second home win of the HIFK season

Swedish talent Emil Bemström decided the match in extra time.

Helsinki IFK took its second home win of the season in the hockey league when it defeated Emil Bemström with extra time Aces 4–3.

Bemström was allowed to take it quickly by the referee, much to the dismay of the goalkeeper who wasn’t prepared Linus Söderström had time to block the first shot, but no more rebound.

IFK had time to lose at home to Ilves and Kärpi before the second victory came off. Before that, the Pelicans had fallen.

The best places for overtime came from the Aces To Peter Tiivola and To Roni Hirvonen, which fired over an open plot. Just moments before Bemström’s winning goal, Ace had a tasty attack of superiority, which Bemström just cut off with his throw-in.

IFK: n central striker Anton Lundell put the match on track with a decent heartbeat in the first set. He first fired a 1-1 draw through the pole when the team played with superiority.

Just two minutes and 28 seconds later, Lundell fired into the top front corner Mikko Kousan comfortable feed.

“It was a really smooth game today. We attacked well today, but easily got the opponent’s goal. Fortunately, we were able to acknowledge the victory, ”Lundell said.

Aces had sneaked into the lead as Tiivola’s goal, which came at the end of an excellent spectacular attack.

Canadian striker Nick Merkley and Tiivola reached a counterattack, in which Merkley fed directly to the tray and Tiivola’s control passed Frans Tuohimaan.

Lundellian saw after the first goal that the hit tasted good. The season is still in its infancy, but in low scarcity the number one center has had to live. The scores 1 + 1 were not such that Lundell would be happy after five matches.

“Of course it’s always nice to score goals and I got extra boost from goals,” Lundell said, recalling that there have been tough matches behind.

Lundell had a lot more situations and participation in the game than points, but now that beauty flaw was also corrected. The balance of the evening against Ace was 2 + 1.

IFK head coach Jarno Pikkarainen excited to praise Lundell as a smart player who is very timely. “He is able to challenge and create situations himself.”

Match proceeded as a strange wave motion. After the aces ’lead, it felt like the Lundell show started on the ice, but in the second set, IFK disappeared into something. The mistakes didn’t go away, and the Aces hit them.

Otto Kivenmäki The pass to the 3-3 goal was such that Namu’s back pole was such that the defender who became the top player Jakob Stenqvist sent a thank you. The field champion would have leaned on the goal of the puck.

IFK has run a new player at the pace that Stockmann would be happy if the door went at the same pace. One if one of the new players is still looking for a feel for the game.

Antti Suomela would not yet believe in a former League points market winner, but he will come as the season progresses. Otto Koivula played his first match at IFK, and is then expected to fill only his own seat. After all, Koivula had been in quarantine for a couple of weeks before the match and had only been on the ice a couple of times.

Joona Luoto tapped one superior goal and starts collecting success for his game in layers.

“Everyone is a good player,” Pikkarainen said, even though there is no NHL breakthrough yet.

HIFK will meet another West Coast resident Rauma Luko next Friday in his home hall.