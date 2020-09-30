Hockey Top promise Anton Lundell expects the most interesting night of his life next week, NHL booking tightly controlled suit on

The NHL booking event will be held remotely on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Helsinki IFK’s young central forward Anton Lundell waiting for the start of the League more eagerly than usual.

IFK will meet JYP in Jyväskylä on Friday, but thoughts will forcibly escape into the night between next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The booking event for young players, which passed from NHL Midsummer, will then be held in Montreal, but Lundell will follow it in Finland. According to NHL experts, Lundell – 19 years on Saturday – has a sure first-round reservation.

The day kicks off in the morning and continues into the evening to meet the Pelicans. After that, wait for dinner and start monitoring.

“I will be at Nordis at the Royal Club restaurant with an agent, family and friends. The agent takes care of guests and the media. Yes, you have to drink a few cups of coffee to stay awake until morning. ”

Lundell pulling on the suit, the NHL will deliver the caps if the packages move on time. Internet connections for interviews will be opened and the phones must be fully charged.

NHL clubs have interviewed Lundell throughout the summer. It has been asked about the character, strengths, qualities of the player. A few clubs have even played a couple of times. The pace tightened as the booking ceremony aired as a few clubs wanted to ask more specific questions.

“I believe that every club knows what kind of person I am and what kind of player I am.”

Lundell promoted himself as a central striker, able to create seats for other players, but also for himself.

“I find chain friends well and I can see the field well and read the game well. I can play two directions the game and I am a strong start-ups. “

The questions have reportedly been simple. Speaking very English, Lundell has taken one batch win when compared to other players from outside North America.

With coronavirus there were big changes to the NHL season, and at least as big changes came for young players. When the booking session moved into the fall and remote meeting, the trip to Montreal was missed.

There was also no test camp for young players. Usually, the camp examines the speed and strength characteristics of the players. Even these things have only been asked by phone, but instructions have not been shared.

“It has helped me,” Lundell says of the break brought by the coronavirus. “There would have been 2–3 trips to North America in the summer and a lot of travel ahead. Now I got to be at home and practice well, and didn’t have to stress about anything. I could only focus on training, which was a really good thing for me. ”