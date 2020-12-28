Hockey Top goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist undergoes open heart surgery

Henrik Lundqvist undergoes aortic valve surgery, during which the heart is stopped.

For the Swede For the NHL goalkeeper To Henrik Lundqvist an aortic valve surgery is performed. Lundqvist confirmed this in a post on Twitter on Monday.

This is an open heart surgery that usually takes four to five hours. During the operation, the heart is stopped, and the heart lung machine takes care of the heart’s function while the flap is being processed, says terveyskyla.fi. In surgery, the calcified aortic valve is replaced with a mechanical or biological artificial valve.

“We all have mountains to climb. Let’s stay positive, ”Lundqvist writes.

Lundqvist reported earlier in December about heart problems that prevent him from playing during the NHL season starting in January. Lundqvist, 38, played 15 seasons for the New York Rangers, but moved to the Washington Capitals in the fall.

“I’ve been tested for weeks and discussed with doctors across the country, and so it has become apparent that a heart defect prevents me from entering the ice,” Lundqvist wrote on 17 December.

Lundqvist has won the 2006 Olympic gold and the 2017 World Championship in the Swedish national team.

In the 2011-2012 season, Lundqvist was voted the NHL’s best goalkeeper.