Hockey Tommi Kivistö continues in the Jokers

The Jokers have also signed four two-way KHL agreements.

Hockey League Helsinki Jokerit, who plays in KHL, announced on Monday that he has signed a one-year extension contract Tommi Kivistö with.

29-year-old Kivistö returned to his breeders’ association for the period 2017–2018 from Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. Last season, he scored 2 + 7 = 9 in 39 regular season matches. In performance statistics, Kivistö was the third best (+11) in his team.

“Kivistö is an internationally fighting and reliable defender who is one of the main players in our team,” Jokerie general manager Jari Kurri says.

Kivistö, who belongs to the World Championship of Lions camp group this spring, has played in the World Championships in 2014, 2016 and 2018. From his first two World Championships, Kivistö returned home with a silver medal around his neck. In addition, he has played at the 2018 Olympics.

In addition The Jokers have signed one-year two-way KHL contracts with the goalkeeper Samuli Tervon, defender Niko Mikkolan as well as attackers Kristjan Komben and Niclas Tenhovuoren with.

Tervo, 24, moves to the Jokers from Mestis’ KeuPa. Mikkola, 24, started last season at Mestis SaPKo, from where he moved to the Swedish three-level Visby for the rest of the season.

Estonian Kombe, 21, played in the League at HPK last season and Tenhovuori, 18, in the Finnish Championships under 20 in the Jokers.