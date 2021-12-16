Hockey Tiivola’s goal in the winning shot saved the Lions in the EHT tournament, nine others failed

Finland lost their lead just 11 seconds before the end of the match.

Finland started the Russian hockey EHT tournament on Thursday with a small win from the Czech Republic. The lions were forced into overtime and from there to winning shots until Peter Tiivola was the first and only winner to secure a 3–2 win.

The lions barely carried the game when Sakari Manninen showed his goal-scoring skills and took Finland to the 1-0 lead in 9.27. The lead lasted over halfway through the match until the old fox Jan Kovař leveled and raised to the Czech scoreboard in 32.41.

Tappara’s number one striker Anton Levtchi shot the Lions back into the lead from the return disc. It was a good counterattack, in which the Finns got into a situation of superiority, which Levtchi took advantage of.

The international match was the first for Levtch, who played well in the League, as well as the goal that came in the eighth minute of the third set.

Lions the management lasted until the very end of the third installment, when Milaš Gulaš continued to feed Kovař.

“A hard fighting game. We probably weren’t at our best all along and had to make mistakes that might not come when we played a little more together. We were committed, ”head coach Jukka Jalonen said in a Discovery field interview.

Keeper Harri Säteri supported the team in many places and hit a patch on the hatch in the stern race. No one from the Czech Republic scored a goal.

“The Czechs in general have always been excellent in the standings and it was great that none of them were released today. Säteri was great in those situations. ”

Lions traveled after the match on a joint charter flight from Prague to Moscow, where the Finnish tournament will continue against Canada on Saturday.

The match starts at 10 am Finnish time, when it is 11 am in Moscow.