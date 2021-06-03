Hockey This is how the World Lions Tournament continues: there are only two options for a possible semi-final pair in Finland

All four semi-finals will be played on Thursday.

1.6. 23:29 | Updated 19:10

Riga / Helsinki

Finland the contract for the World Hockey Tournament continues on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The International Hockey Federation, IIHF, has released Thursday’s schedules and the Lions will be playing against the Czech Republic at the Riga Arena starting at 20.15.

Russia and Canada will also face off in a late match on Thursday across the street at the Olympic Sports Center.

In the afternoon games The United States and Germany survived.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, with match pairs determined by the standings in the starting blocks. According to IIHF, the best placed in the first round will play in the semi-final at 2.15 pm, ie the United States.

If Finland wins its own semi-final, there will be two more options as semi-opponents before the evening’s matches. Opponents are determined by the order of the first set.

Finland cannot face the United States or Canada if Canada defeats Russia. Finland’s potential opponent would thus be either Russia or Germany. If Finland survives the semi-finals, Finland will play in the semi-finals starting at 6.15 pm.

Medal games await on the closing day of the Games on Sunday.