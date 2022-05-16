Hockey This is how the World Hockey Championships are valued in North America – Olli Jokinen reveals a simple reason for the big change

The prestige of the World Cup in North America has grown from previous years.

Olli Jokinen played for most of his NHL career on teams that did not make it to the playoffs.

This is how Jokinen was most often available to the national team in the spring World Cup tournament. He played as many as 11 World Championships in his career, most recently in 2014 when he skippered the Lions for Silver. The finale is remembered for its questionable line of judges, which was turning a victory for Russia.

In North America, and especially in the United States, the World Cup was not very valuable in recent years. Canada has long had very well-known bundles on the ice in the spring, and U.S. teams have started to be much more well-known in recent years as well – let it be that teams are not bulging superstars in this spring’s tournament.

“Virtually everyone had a holiday trip in mind,” Jokinen recalls of his own playing times and North American thoughts at the end of the NHL regular season.

Things have changed.

“After I stopped playing myself [2014], Has also been able to follow the World Cup in the USA. You can see every game on TV if there are sports packages available. ”

“In Canada, the games have been shown for a long time and are appreciated. In Canada, the Spengler Cup is also highly valued. Canadians are well aware of European hockey and how the sport is played elsewhere.”

Stateside the international game and the national team shirt have risen in importance since the measures taken in the early 2000s. In the background is the U.S. Federation national team trail, which produces players from the conveyor belt.

“For example Seth Jonesin [s. 1994] older and younger players have gone through its national team tube. They have been on the US National Development Program teams in Ann Arbor, Jokinen says.

Chicago Blackhawks defender Seth Jones is involved in the World Cup in the spring.

USA the bright star of hockey, a great role model for younger people, 33 years old Patrick Kane is one of the first players to go down that path.

Kane has played his career at the Chicago Blackhawks, a long-time NHL endurance success. However, he has been in the races except last year whenever the Blackhawks have been left in the regular season in his time, 2008 as well as 2018 and 2019, when the skill stick was the team captain.

“Kane is that first age group. Representing the country has already left from the age of 16-17-18. It has been followed by the World Championships for young people and their success there. Yes, these players appreciate the national team and the World Championships.”

Patrick Kane (right) was the U.S. captain in the 2018 and 2019 World Championships.

This In the spring World Cup, Canada and the United States will not see the biggest stars in the NHL – partly due to the fact that only six of the top 50 names in the league’s points exchange did not make it to the playoffs.

The biggest star player in the US is mentioned as Seth Jones, who serves as the team captain. Canada’s most renowned players are Ottawa’s top pack Thomas ChabotNY Islanders Mathew Barzal and Winnipeg central striker Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The United States still received rare reinforcements in the middle of the Games after dropping out of the Minnesota playoffs Ryan Hartman, Matt Boldy and Jon Merrill all went to the first men’s races of their careers. The entire trio has been to the USNTDP on the U.S. June Trail.

