Hockey This is how the League played: JYP surprised Kärpät, Aces knocked out KooKoo and TPS’s vibe continued with a Tappara victory

Hockey The Saturday round of the league saw a steady twist in all three encounters, with JYP, Aces and TPS surviving the twists to victories.

Series champion JYP, who was in the losing streak of four matches, was on his way to new grief when the away team Kärpät jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first seven minutes of the game. Timo Metsävainion and Mika Pyörälä with paints. The flies still missed the penalty shot, but JYP rose Valtteri Kakkonen with the paint still felt before the end of the opening round.

With the opening minute of the second installment Samuel Helenius finished the tie, and the Jyväskylä cheer burst into the final installment Jerry Turkulainen With 3–2 goals. Roni Allen made a 4–2 victory, and the series player Kärpät surprisingly experienced a three-match winning streak.

From the playoffs The battling Aces sought an important victory from Kouvola when KooKoo fell 2–1. All goals were seen after the middle of the final round: first the top of the league Sebastian Wännström on the 29th of the season, hitting Ace 1-0 and a couple of minutes later Nicolai Meyer 2-0 KooKoo was able to finish off the move Vilmos Gallon when painting, but the chest did not take away.

KooKoo is ninth (Score Average 1.55) and Aces 11th (average 1.24). There is room for a ten-place Sport (1.38).

TPS’s great vibe continued with a home game against Tappara. March’s tenth win (out of eleven games) came in at 4-2. There was a fiercer promise as TPS crashed into a 2-0 lead in two minutes and a 3-0 lead before the fourth minute of the game, but Tappara still tightened to the end of the goal in the opening round. The hits hit it until Lauri Pajuniemi scored a blank Tappara goal final four seconds before the final buzzer.

TPS is third in the series with a point average of 1.88. Above are Lock (2.04) and HIFK (1.96). Tappara, who has only won one of his last six games, is eighth.