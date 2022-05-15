Hockey This is how Finnish players will spend a break in Tampere: “You can get energy from it”

The lions are allowed to spend their time very freely during the days off. The team has been given the responsibility to be ready for the next match after the break.

Tampere

Lions the player turns to Jopolla for the team’s hotel in the yard of Scandic Rosendahl in Pyynikki, Tampere. Soon there will be another player on the electric kickboard. It’s the first break of the Lions World Cup home, and the team is allowed to take it a little more relaxed.

How free are Lions players allowed to travel around the city?

There has been a lot of talk about extra home game stimuli, such as family and friends. How much does it affect when you are playing at home in Finland and not abroad in a World Cup tournament? When there is no more corona bubble, Finnish players have completely different opportunities to spend their free time than they normally do during the World Cup.

Central striker of the Lions Quadruple Chain Hannes Björninen says players can be very free during the breaks. Finland’s first break is on Sunday before the US match on Monday.

“Yeah definitely can [olla hyvin vapaasti]”, Björninen states at the Lions media conference on Sunday.

The team has not defined during the break how their free time should be spent. Everyone does what they see fit.

“It’s also an advantage for us to have a home race. One can get energy from seeing acquaintances. It has been agreed that common sense will be used, ”opens Björninen, who scored the Olympic gold.

Defender Niklas Friman adds that responsibility has been given to the team in how the days off are spent.

“Let’s be confident that everyone knows what their own body demands in between days. It is the responsibility of the players to be in the best attack again the next day. ”

Friman himself had visited the Nokia arena on Sunday to do a little sweat workout. Björninen, on the other hand, explored the terrain of Pyynikki near the hotel.

“It has looked really nice, there is a sweet place and nature nearby,” Björninen praises the Lions accommodation area.

Striker Jere Innalan I think it is very important that there are days when hockey is not in mind all the time.

“Get spiritual gasoline. You can do what you want and be freer, it will help. ”

Jere Innala is waiting for a new roommate. He had to stay with Henri Jokiharju, but he had to miss the race.

I asked the area has a wide range of opportunities for a holiday. Hannes Björninen has already reminded me of padel and tennis courts. The start of the tournament has been so fast-paced that on Sunday, in addition to the team meeting, players have largely gone to rest and recharge their batteries. Joint activities are welcome for the upcoming race days.

“The sauna is reserved for the evening, you can swim. The breaks are going to be pretty quiet, ”says Björninen.

Hotel death is avoided in the traditional way: common coffee and chat sessions, books and TV series are a tough word in Tampere as well.

“I’m in the chapter myself Tim Berglingin that is, a biography of Avic, ”says Björninen.

Sunday was Lion’s break from the games. Part of the team spent time at the press conference.

Niklas Friman is in the same room as the goalkeeper Frans Tuohimaan with. There have not yet been any quiet moments.

“We talk about the edge, sometimes the puck. Let’s try to push each other forward. ”

Inna has a special situation. He had to be Henri Jokiharjun a roommate, but a coroner-infected defender had to skip a race. So Innala is alone right now.

“When you are alone, you can be yourself. With a roommate, time goes smoothly, ”he says of the pros and cons of both forms.

Lions are still awaiting possible new NHL reinforcements. Is Inna getting a roommate from there?

“I don’t know yet, let’s see.”

Niklas Friman wants to get to know Pyynikki when the time is better for the next afternoon.

“It’s easy to go swimming when the area is close. You have to ask the locals if there are any recommendations for places to visit. ”

Niklas Friman wants to get to know the Pyynikki area better when he is free during the World Cup.

See also Philippines ends presidential campaign with son of dictator Marcos in the lead Intermission activity The Trio of Lions talks about their free time at the World Championships What do you want to see in Tampere and is Tampere a familiar place? Hannes Björninen: “There is no special place in mind. But Tampere has looked really great. It’s not a very familiar place, a certain I’ve played here, but mostly seen areas of the hall. ” Niklas Friman: “It’s not a terribly familiar place in the past, focusing mainly on Hakametsä. Last summer we went for a bike ride and left Tampere, so few people know what’s anywhere. ” Jere Innala: “There is no special place, because a lot has come to Tampere. Junnuna played here and knows some places. I have been training here during the summer. There is no real favorite place, most have been to the ice rinks. ” How do you spend your free time? Hannes Björninen: “Have coffee after lunch, spend time together, watch TV shows, movies and read books. I have a biography of Tim Bergling aka Avic in the chapter. ” Niklas Friman: “Time is spent with teammates. A few books are included, but I haven’t had time to read yet. There have been a lot of things in the first days, now we’re flattered. ” Jere Innala: “The telly will be watched, and we will hang out with the guys. That kind of fun and easy going. Right now, there is no specific series to watch. ”

Subscribe to the World Cup newsletter at hs.fi/urheilukirje/

Read all the World Hockey competition stories at hs.fi/aihe/jaakiekon-mm-kisat/