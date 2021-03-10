Hockey There is a flood of questions around the Latvian World Cup, it is not even known yet whether the audience will

Kalervo Kummola and the rest of the Board sit in meetings week after week.

Hockey The World Cup in Latvia will start in a little over two months and a vague set of open questions will hover around the Games.

It is known that the host country Latvia should start a tournament against Canada. It is also known that the final of the tournament will be played on June 6, which is later than before.

Kalervo Kummola sat again on Wednesday at a board meeting of the International Hockey Federation, held almost weekly. Vice President Kummola said he is not the right person to answer many open questions at the moment.

“Call Adam Steissille. He can tell in more detail, ”Kummola said.

Steiss answered the phone, and indeed much remains open.

The large hockey crowd is interested in whether spectators can enter the tournament.

Adam Steiss, communications manager of the International Hockey Federation, had to be disappointing.

“We know nothing about reaching the audience. It’s too early to talk about it, ”Steiss told HS.

“The rules of the event are still being discussed by the IIHF Medical Committee. There are many issues to be resolved, such as traveling to Latvia and related testing. There probably are, but we don’t know how much at this point. ”

That’s how much Steiss dares to say that media will get into the tournament on the spot, but it’s too early to tell the numbers any further.

Players and the situation of the teams has not yet been confirmed either. It is known how many countries are participating, but everything else is wide.

“Some kind of bubbles come to the players, but we don’t know if it’s a full bubble like at the Youth World Cup,” Steiss said.

“We should be wiser in a couple of weeks. Once the medical committee has reached a decision on the rules and restrictions, the information is sent to the teams. ”

Spring The 2021 puck competitions were to be held in two countries. The IIHF chose Latvia as the second host country and Belarus got the main responsibility and the final weekend.

In Belarus, at the end of last summer, the people took to the streets to oppose the presidential election, which was considered dishonest, and the dictatorship responded by attacking its citizens.

Peaceful demonstrations were violently suppressed, making it clear that Belarus was not the place for the World Cup.

Latvia stated waxing that it would not agree to share the tournament with Minsk in these circumstances and eventually got the tournament to be run alone.

Is this is perhaps the most difficult tournament ever to be held?

“Fortunately, we have experience organizing a World Cup for young people. Now, of course, there are more teams, staff and media, so there are a lot more things to consider. ”

“It’s lucky that the matches are played in two halls that are pretty close together. It makes all this easier. ”

In the midst of open questions, Steiss is convinced of one thing.

“This is an interesting situation and an interesting year.”

Dominant world champion Finland plays in the same block with the United States, Kazakhstan, Norway, Italy, Germany, Latvia and Canada.

The World Cup will be played in Riga, Latvia from May 21 to June 6. 2021.