Hockey The young slut is much more than a meat-eating heterosexual: “They by no means share a terribly narrow-minded worldview,” a recent study says.

A two-year study took Anna-Liisa Ojala deep into the everyday life and mental landscape of 18-20-year-old hockey players. In his research, he found a young sniper in games, workouts, and between them, much more than a narrow-minded, meat-eating heterosexual. Young hockey players laughed at common truths rather than thought they were truths about themselves.

Adulthood the pitcher who grew up on the doorstep is often fitted in a tight mold.

The typical hockey player is seen as a meat-eating and army-going Caucasian heterosexual man who uses snus, fights in troughs, and conquers women outside ice rinks.

Stereotypes inevitably affect how players mirror their actions and identities within a team. However, locker rooms are not as narrow-minded places as might be inferred from generalizations.

“The closer those people get, for example, to talk to them between the two, the more multicolored the picture becomes. By no means do they share a terribly narrow-minded worldview, ”the researcher said Anna-Liisa Ojala says to HS.

He writes in a Thursday release Grown in troughs in his ethnography, how young hockey players laughed at these categories rather than thought they were truths to themselves.

However, open-minded views were not confirmed in discussions or jokes by a larger group.

“ “Indomitableness unites the struggle, success, team spirit and uncertainty about the future in the soul landscape of the puddles.”

According to researcher Anna-Liisa Ojala, the output of the hockey hobby in the lives of young people clearly exceeds its price.­

Ojala in his book, he illuminates the mental landscape of the puddles in an interesting way. He opens the door to the daily lives and lives of 18-20 year old puckers by putting his body in terms of puck.

“There were often emotional situations in it. When you realize you’re with young boys in a world that isn’t really yours, and at the same time there were a lot of situations where both parties realize that this guy doesn’t belong in this community or gang, ”Ojala says.

He collected material weekly in 2017 and more occasionally in 2018. The episode took Ojala to buses and changing rooms and brought the wonderful scent of snuff flavored to his car.

The researcher sharpened his skates, learned how to act quickly on a vegetable shelf while shopping with players, and experienced a maternal duty when he received a humble request to take a disc jockey’s trip home from a drinking trip late Friday night.

Ojala writes that he has noticed how irrefutability unites the struggle, success, team spirit and uncertainty about the future in the soul landscape of the puddles.

The main focus of the review was the Youth Championship League, now called the U20 Championship Series. The main participants in the study were five hockey players with their networks. The strongest voice in the book is about 30 different people.

Their age group young people who hockey at the highest league level are pursuing a career path as a professional athlete. Because the future is uncertain in many ways, flexibility is needed for young people and their families.

Uncertainty caused players a wide range of pain, and a sports career was not always in mind. Unhealthy nutrition and evenings stretching into the morning hours tell us that there is learning in an athlete’s daily life.

Ojala knows that the situation requires balancing from coaching as well. Players need oxygen from training to counterbalance a rigorous training program.

“In many ways, it is about closing your eyes to the actions that players do when they breathe, but at the same time, those moments can be contradictory or even detrimental to an athlete’s daily life or goal,” Ojala says.

The summer self-paced training session divides hockey players into more conscientious trainers and more relaxed-minded natural children who “pull their hips and tentacles,” as one guardian describes.

“It’s an exciting thing that it doesn’t seem to correlate with surviving in a sport. Those who are relaxed about their performance or know how to reset the situation may well be the ones who end up in the league ranks, ”says Ojala.

“ “It went just fine, you don’t feel anything now.”

According to the study, young players need oxygen from training to counterbalance a rigorous training program.­

League clubs junior organizations attract provincial talent after the primary school years at the latest. Many move hundreds of miles from their childhood homes at the age of 15.

“It was the first night that we are now here. But it’s pretty fast after that. Cooking and cleaning. It went just fine, you don’t feel anything anymore. ”, One player says independent living after three and a half years.

In their attitudes and activities, the puckers of the study identify more in sports than in study. School attendance comes in second, and the experiment that seemed important last week loses its relevance after entering the league team’s practice.

“I had flown off the course, it had been suspended. I didn’t go to school to go missing when I was a bit around the world in this episode. And when those league reins were at a completely different time ”, the hockey player says.

“Yes, you noticed that when everyday life is as busy as it is and your own dream is approaching, you don’t attach to those secondary studies terribly strongly. Or even to those educational institutions, ”Ojala says.

He says he has widely questioned attitudes or practices related to the culture of hockey players, for example, in relation to the masculinity of sports, gambling and studying.

“ “Oh, my life is sure to be damn good.”

In the book look at the hobby as an investment as well. With the help of the material used, Ojala finds out that the hobby costs EUR 40,000–82,000 at the 2012 price level at the age of 6–18, depending on the purpose.

If we assume that all A-young league players have played hockey since the age of six, the value of the main series of the age group, measured as household investments, is worth about 37 million euros, Ojala writes.

When Ojala asked the players whether they would choose 50,000 euros in money from their parents or a career until then, it was obvious to one of the hockey players that the money put into the hobby had gone for a good purpose.

“Well what could I have done? I would fuck a drinker from the age of fourteen every weekend, my life is sure to be a hell of a good thing. ”, the player says.

The researcher concludes that the almost lifelong hockey hobby for these young people is above all a life experience and the output of the hobby will clearly rise above its price.

Hockey gives players social support and skills as well as experiences of success and resilience to disappointment. Players who eventually get a profession from their hobby are considered lucky.

Purposeful the hobby has raised boys away from their parents ’pearls and home rules. The farm has disciplined team and game rules.

“While it’s often a bit army-style, I feel like it somehow belongs to it and accepts it. And it is grown from an early age, ”says Ojala.

Group discipline and locker room behavior are maintained with different fine lists. Violations are compensated by paying a certain amount to the fine.

The book presents a team’s penalty list with fines. The largest amount, € 25, will have to be shelled out for the team skipping the event.

Outside the booth, sniffing the team’s interest on site costs 20 euros, in the hall gossiping and “public assing” ten. You can pay two euros for intercourse and “beating Persian”.

“There were actually surprisingly small fines in that. I know that on some teams, what came to be seen can be pretty big. At worst, some players may pay hundreds of euros in one month for working on something on the team there, ”Ojala says.

Investigator finds the cash register description interesting because, to its extent, it strongly norms the way in which the hall is located and structures everyday activities in the locker room.

“Sure, there were them too [sakkoja], which were related to the game and gaming itself. The feeding points of others must not be shouted at or unnecessary coolers taken. ”

In the interview, Ojala reveals that he had to pay the fines himself.

“I was in the booth and I rang the phone in the middle of it all when I had forgotten on top of it. The coach imposed fines on it in a harsh word, ”he says.

In addition to the penalty box, players immerse their money in betting and slot machines, Ojala says. The players, he said, were very careful not to bet their own or their own series of games.

On the other hand, many told the stories of “at least a second-hand source” about players who, even at the league level, could bet for or even against their games. The players interviewed themselves denied such illegal activity.

“ “Even though we’re half-naked here, it’s clear that this includes nothing but that sport.”

Career development as a hockey player, according to Ojala, he also creates so-called symbolic capital, which affects the entire social life more broadly.

One player said she has a good export in the women’s market as soon as she says she is playing hockey on the junior SM league team. In addition, some players presented their muscular body, which was born as a by-product of sports, relatively sensitively, which contributes to booth behavior.

“It also has to create a relationship with what kind of bodily behavior is allowed there, and I interpret it to be related to the fact that booze jokes clearly consider it that even though we are semi-naked here, it is clear that this includes nothing but sports.” believes.

“I’m not saying it’s reduced to that interpretation, but I’m trying to understand it through that. On the other hand, such masculinity is also associated with a certain change in masculinity in society. It seems that the ice rinks do not call into question the rather traditional image of men, which means that it is still a place where a man of its style is allowed to live freely. ”

The world of changing rooms fascinates Ojala with a snowboard background even after research. He is still closely associated with the sport.

“During the study, one team of hobbyists was formed, which now has dozens of members. I’m still a goalkeeper it, and so it was, I eventually ended up with the U20 team JYP guardian, even though I do not even studied it at the moment teams. Through something, I infiltrated that too, and people asked if you bother to stay there to do a little of this and that. ”

The italicized texts and quotations are direct quotations from the ethnography to be published in the Troughs published on Thursday (Youth Research Society 2021).