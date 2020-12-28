Hockey The Young Lions were cramped against a tenacious Switzerland in the opening round

Captain Lundell brought the team to the levels at a rapid pace.

Young The Lions ’second match at the 20-year-old World Championships began briskly.

Switzerland took the lead to 0-0 after just over three minutes of play. Defender Topi Niemelä took second and Attilio Biasca fired with force over the back corner.

The game was characterized by rough play and many physical challenges on the wet field, but showed great pressure.

Finland fortunately, the leveling had to wait only 36 seconds. Captain Anton Lundell continued from the back post to the finish of the puck Kasper Simontaipale great feed. Roni Hirvonen was still making sure behind Lundell if the skipper had swept past the puck. Admittedly, it is not a good idea to miss goals.

The match was only played at 4.20 when the game was a draw and Finland started to seek the lead. The Young Lions attacked but enthusiasm and haste dominated more than a slit finish.

“Switzerland weighed well on top, but we were put up against and were definitely on our necks,” Simontaival said in a Dplay field interview.

The Finns got three pole shots in the first set, but something else was missing.

Switzerland lost their first match to Slovakia 0-1 and the Swiss want to avoid the last place in the first block and survive the playoffs. The top four in both blocks advance to the semi-finals.

In this year’s tournament, the fifth race of the first blocks ends and no qualifiers will be held due to the exceptional year.

With these In the field, Finland faced Switzerland:

Goalkeepers: 31 Roope Taponen, reserve 1 Kari Piiroinen.

First field: 22 Roni Hirvonen – 15 Anton Lundell – 29 Kasper Simontaival; 2 Santeri Hatakka – 4 Ville Heinola.

Second field: 13 Roby Järventie – 27 Juuso Pärssinen – 33 Brad Lambert; 35 Mikko Kokkonen – 10 Kasper Puutio.

Triad field: 21 Mikael Pyyhtiä – 28 Henri Nikkanen – 34 Aku Räty; 6 Eemil Estonia – 7 Topi Niemelä.

Square: 19 Petteri Puhakka – 20 Samuel Helenius – 23 Mikko Petman; 3 Ruben Rafkin.

13th striker: 32 Matias Mäntykivi