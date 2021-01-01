Hockey The young Lions went bunny and the Swedish goalkeeper was judged as a syrup leg: there is enough petrifying teams to face in the semi-finals

Finland lost to Canada and Sweden to the United States in the first group finals. The losing teams will settle for one semi-final spot in a mutual encounter on Saturday night.

Bunny went into the pants, and the game became haste and squabble.

Head coach Antti Pennanen the estimate of the Canadian encounter that ended the Young Lions Premier League matches was harsh. The superiority of Canada deservedly raised questions about the Young Lions ’ability to strike, but there is not too much time to find solutions.

On Saturday night in the semi-finals, Finland will face Sweden and the loser will not forget the medal games in this year’s competition. Russia or Germany will come against the winner in the semi-finals.

The Young Lions have reached the second place block by overthrowing themselves in a much weaker material operated by Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia. Against Canada in particular, the appearance of the first two installments was a rumble.

The fast-paced and skillful Canada rushed into Finnish territory irresistibly, and Finland’s own attacks did not want to proceed any better with fast or slow attempts. In the opening round, Finland scored one shot towards the Canadian goal, six in the second.

“Tempo, that level of standards came to mind,” Pennanen summed up the defeat.

From the semi-finals will face two teams seeking restoration of their glory after the spill. The Swedish preliminaries ended with a 0-4 loss to the United States, and the Swedish media described the match as nightmarish.

Started especially with the goal, but changed out in the middle Hugo Alnefelt got a blast from the goals he easily let go of. Viaplay expert Erik Granqvist said According to Expressen Alnefelt looked like he had syrup on his feet, even though he didn’t play in the previous match.

The goalkeeper selection of the Swedish team will be made on the day of the game, according to the coaches. Against the United States, Alnefelt was replaced by paint Jesper Wallstedt. Wallstedt skated to the goal in 23.55 after the United States scored their fourth goal. He kept his goal clean for the rest of the game.

Before races The Swedish team suffered severe setbacks. Head coach due to coronavirus infection Tomas Montén was unable to travel to the competitions at all and the team is coached by an assistant coach Joel Rönnmark. There were also four players left on the sidelines.

The team’s power player in the tournament has been Noel Gunler, who has managed to finish four hits in the tournament. Thanks to his excellent shots, Gunler has also made four hits in the Swedish main series SHL this season.

Gunler, 19, is booked for the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round at the 2020 booking ceremony. The most enthusiastic Hurricanes fans hope that history will repeat itself: the team’s number one center, Finnish star Sebastian Aho there was also at one time a second round of robbery.

Collected five entry points Simon Holmström already played in the AHL last season. Future NHL stars are also expected to strike Alexander Holtzista. Holtz was booked in New Jersey at the autumn booking ceremony as the seventh, ie five notches before Finland’s number one center Anton Lundellia.

Holtz has only successfully scored in the tournament once, but the winger’s goal scoring potential is high. Holtz has been compared from time to time Patrik Laineeseen and To Alexander Ovethkin. For example The Athletic ended up comparing itthat Laine and Holtz are the toughest scoring promises of Finland and Sweden ever. Differences arise, for example, in the passing game and through the size of the players.

“I would say that I am a very aggressive player. Of course I am scorer, and I do a lot of goals. My whole field game has improved this season, but my best strengths are in the offensive area, ” Holtz said after his booking.

Finland with respect to the question mark under the match is the defender Ville Heinolan game condition. Heinola missed a Canadian game when he got a shot in his hand in a blocking situation.

The semi-finals of the Finnish Ice Hockey World Championships under the age of 20 will be played on Saturday at 10.30 pm. TV5 shows the match live.