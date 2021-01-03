Hockey The Young Lions immediately fell on their knees against Sweden, Söderblom scored the stunt again

Finland started nervously and the discs erupted.

Young people The Lions immediately fell to their knees in the first round against Sweden in the semifinals of the Under-20 World Hockey Tournament at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Swedish Lucas Raymond and large Elmer Söderblom scored a goal for a man and took a neighbor to a 2-0 lead even too easily.

Raymond the shot at 14.28 was pretty and thoughtful. He looked like he was entering, but turned the situation into a shot that surprised the goalkeeper Kari Piiroinen. There was also a mask in front of Piiroinen.

The fairly parimetric Söderblom (202 cm) plays in Swedish superiority as a masked man. The paint he made between his legs was spectacular, but in a way also cheap. Söderblom had scored a similar goal in the tournament before and his trick should have been known.

Defenders Emil Viro and Mikko Kokkonen followed the hit by Söderblom from first-class places. It also goes to the peak of coaching that such a goal could not be blocked.

Match started very nervously. Each puck seemed to burn in the rackets of the players. It took as much as eight and a half minutes before Juniorkronor got the first shot towards the goal.

Finland had three shots at the time when the Swedes mowed their first towards Piiras. None of those Finnish shots were dangerous.

Anton Lundellin led by the Young Lions ’number one field started quietly. It took the game to the Swedish end a few times, but it wasn’t ready.

The match is pending and Sweden will lead 2-0 after the opening round.