Hockey The Young Lions got their strength from Metallica’s old giant concert at the beginning of the match: “It was put into a match meeting and started playing”

Now the main job of head coach Antti Pennanen is to get the team ready for the bronze match of the World Cup tournament.

Young Head coach of the lions Antti Pennanen dug up a joker card before the semi-final match against the United States.

The start of the match was better than before in the youth World Cup in Edmonton.

“Listened to Metallica in Moscow -91. Enter Sandman, [kappale] by which they come out. It was put into a match meeting and started to play. It was a good start. It was an excellent start, ”said Pennanen.

No player was nearly born during Metallica’s gig concert and Coach Pennanen was also just a 12-year-old boy. Now Metallica Puri to all, but not carried to the end.

Finland even lost bitterly 3–4, having previously reached levels in the third installment.

“It does annoy a lot. Joke how well it was played. It must be remembered that we did not have camps or anything else and how well the game has developed. This was an even better game than against Sweden, ”Pennanen said.

Kasper Simontaival and Roni Hirvonen raised the Young Lions to levels in the third installment. The game stopped at 56.17 when Hirvonen pressed for a close draw. Extension time was to be possible as was the World Cup final. The hair did not come when Arthur Kaliyev riveted so precisely to the top corner that no Kari Piiroinen had time to get his gloves on the road.

“Like said. I’m very proud of that team. Still, the damn digged himself from 3–1 to 3–3 and worked hard together, ”Pennanen said.

“A tough way to lose. Now we got to know it. It was our turn. ”

In turn, Pennanen meant and probably referred to the previous two youth World Championships. Finland won 1-0 in Trinec last winter and knocked out the United States in the quarterfinals. Two years ago, the Young Lions knocked out the U.S. World Cup final Kaapo Kakon with paint.

“It’s a tough place. How much the players gave today and how much they gave during this trip. And how much have evolved and how much we have evolved. ”

“Yes, the Yankees were very effective in a few places today.”

Pennanen described the atmosphere in the locker room as sad, disappointed, and quiet.

“It’s hard work to get dug for tomorrow,” Pennanen said and skipped the sentence, but he meant the will to fight.

“The medal is being played, yes I think we can dig it.”

Finland will face in a bronze medal match with Russia, which will be played as early as Wednesday night. There is little time to recover and wipe out grief.

The Young Lions have a special statistic for the 2010s: three golds, no other medals.

Now there would be a chance for bronze, and there aren’t too many medals like Jukuri’s central striker Henri Nikkanen said after the game.

Russia lost 0-5 to Canada, so the disappointment is hard in the neighbor’s locker room as well. Just a little more time the Russians got a defeat in the meltdown.