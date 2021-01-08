Hockey The year of the jokers in the home trough began with a dull loss: “We were slow and we took stupid coolers”

Spartak effectively vaccinated against bugs and forcibly overthrew the Joker.

Jokerit – Spartak 1-4

Jokers the return to the home tray went miserably in hockey KHL.

The first home game of the year proved to be a pale shadow of what the Jokerit achieved just nine days earlier in the SKA crash. On Friday, Spartak effectively vaccinated against mistakes and hit the Jokers 4-1.

“We were slow and took stupid cools,” the Joker head coach Lauri Marjamäki regretted in a Viasat TV interview.

The Jokers pushed through the game forcibly, and the stakes were a little but decisively low.

Descriptively the captain of the third batch Marko Anttila slipped under the force to run through, but did not achieve a narrowing. Sure Spartak guard Julius Hudacek was among the best guests.

From the Jokers there was a crucial lack of straightforwardness, and the motto “puck and man to the finish, and black in” was lost. When the puck was moved to no avail, the occurrence of errors was only a matter of time.

“This kind of performance makes me think, the game readiness was weak,” Jokerien Marjamäki told TV.

The promising grip of the hosts at the very beginning of the match was mockingly shown when Anttila’s turning knuckle hit the pole. Management then turned into a chase. There was a slip, a fire came down and the opponent struck with a superiority of 0-1.

Soon after time 10.03 Joker defender Jakub Krejčíkin your head blind feed got lost so that Martin Bakoš fired it directly to reads 0-2.

Kippari Anttila blamed his own team’s negligence mistakes in his TV field break comments, but they were continued.

Spartak escaped with a long pass and handsome solo performance to a 3-0 guest lead. Keeper Jānis Kalniņš coffee was totally in the situation, but he was not to blame for the loss.

A small spark of hope aroused Jordan Schoederin waist. The Jokers’ Schroeder took possession of the puck in the attack area near the blue line, rose and struck 1-3 with the top corner weft.

“We couldn’t do our best today. I don’t know why. Fortunately, the games will soon continue with other matches, ”Jokerien Schroeder said in a TV interview.