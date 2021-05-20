Hockey The World Cup will be shown on television more widely than before – Antero Mertaranta explains the Lions’ Games in a familiar way

When the hockey audience is completely dependent on TV broadcasts this year, an exceptionally comprehensive package of the World Cup will be offered.

When even the most avid racing visitors have had to stay on their couches this year, televising the World Hockey Tournament is even more important.

Viewers this year will not have to get used to the new channel or largely even the new sounds. MTV3 and C More are now showing the World Cup for the ninth time in a row.

“We are building a very comprehensive entity around the tournament. There are more studio broadcasts than before, also around non-Lion games, ”says MTV’s Sports Program Manager Markus Autero company bulletin.

“We want to make sure that the long-awaited tournament gets all the joy out of the home stand.”

As usual, all Finnish matches are shown for free on MTV3. In addition, the free channel will also show both semi-finals, a bronze match and finally the final on Sunday evening, June 6, regardless of the teams.

For a fee C will continue as the main browser for the More channels and streaming service Antero Mertaranta.

Mertaranta has been covering all the Lions World Cup matches since the historic 1995 spring tournament. This year, the hockey narrator’s hockey feel is exceptionally good, as Mertaranta also worked in the Finnish League’s narrator team throughout the season.

On MTV3, the narrator works in the same way as has been familiar from recent years Mika Saukkonen. Responsible for the Swedish description of free broadcasts Niclas Lönnqvist.

The other narrator is familiar with tournaments from previous years Teppo Laaksonen and Julius Sorjonen. In addition to them, familiar from the C Moren League broadcasts related to the race team Jani Alkio and Aleksis Ärje.

Studio shares is set to see an exceptional amount this year. The expert team gets a voice in a total of 19 matches.

Several well-known puck characters are seen as experts in the studio sections of the broadcasts. A completely new name for the broadcasts associated with February’s handsome player career ended Mikko Koivu.

“After finishing my career, I have had time to think about it, if anything. As a person, I want and miss new challenges, and when asked to join the World Cup expert team, that package sounded really good, ”said former national team captain Koivu in a Core press release about his new role.

Other studio experts include Kari Jalonen, Olli Jokinen, Karri Kivi, Lasse Kukkonen and Tero Lehterä. Match studios Teemu Niikko and Minna Korkka.

In addition, comments will also be heard from the venue. He leaves for Riga as an expert Sami Kapanen, which reports on the operation of the contest race arrangements and conveys the moods directly from the arenas.