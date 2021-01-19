Hockey The World Cup was taken from Belarus: The players praised and were spared a difficult decision

Lions captain Marko Anttila considers it a good solution that the World Hockey Tournament was taken out of Belarus.

The postponement of the Games has been in the public eye since the early autumn of the country’s manipulated presidential election and the violent treatment of the central government against its own citizens.

From international the hockey association, IIHF, took a long time to make a final decision, but according to Anttila, it didn’t come too late for the players.

“Of course it was definitely the right decision when there is a situation that is there. It is good that the decision came so early, ”Anttila said.

“Probably no one is thinking about the World Cup yet and the seasons are pretty badly going on.”

Anttila served as the national team captain in Bratislava in 2019, when Finland won gold in the previous World Cup. In recent years, the Games were not played due to the coronavirus.

Early in the autumn, Anttila clashed strongly with issues related to Belarus when the Jokers had to start their KHL season in Minsk against the local Dynamo.

The Jokers canceled their trip on the day of departure, after which the match was marked as a loss for the team.

Events in Belarus have been very close to the hockey world ever since.

Would you left for Belarus to play if the World Cup had been played there in the spring?

“Fortunately, you don’t have to think about that anymore, and you don’t know what the situation would have been then. No need to think like that. In itself, a good decision. ”

HIFK’s captain Jere Sallinen is, like Anttila, the reigning world champion and Lion captain of the November Karelia tournament.

Sallinen says directly that the issue of the situation in Belarus has not been his main focus.

“It ohisilmällä what I have read, I figure it’d been the right decision,” said Sallinen. “It’s a confusing situation there and the right decision in that sense.”

“Quite a few are currently focusing on club team games and the World Cup and others will only be in mind after the season.”

Sallinen said that the whole case of Belarus has been quite rarely discussed among the players.

“Everything is talked about in the locker room and has sometimes been on display. I haven’t been terribly personally involved, but there seems to be quite confusing conditions, and it’s not safer to get there. ”

The lynx captain Eemeli Finland has never played in the World Cup, yes on the national team.

Finland will be one of the strong World Cup candidates in the spring, when there may not be a big rush to Latvia from the NHL. Finland acknowledges that joining the World Cup team is one of his career goals.

“I’m kind of ill-informed, but from what I have read a little bit, I understand, that’s pretty good decision.”

It is an impossible question for Eemeli Finland whether she would have gone to the World Championships if they had been played in Belarus.

“It would be great to get to the races sometimes, it’s a dream.”

Finland Chairman of the Hockey Association, ie the players’ association Teemu Ramstedt followed with satisfaction the resolution of the race decision.

“Yes, it was our wish in the autumn if the situation in the country does not change significantly. And now that hasn’t changed substantially, ”Ramstedt said of the relocation of the Games.

“It’s a good situation to get a decision reasonably early in January. That decision could have been made earlier, but I understand that moving the Games suddenly is not that simple. ”

Ramstedt has, of course, been following events closely and not just because of his new position of trust.

For a long time, some members of the IIHF board held that the Games should not be held in Minsk.

Just before the final decision came the news that Škoda, the long-time Main Sponsor of the World Cup, will withdraw from the lead if the Games are not taken out of Belarus.

“I don’t think Škoda has anything to do with the decision. This has been such a long pressure since the fall on many sides. The IIHF board meeting had been concluded well in advance and was probably well known in practice to Škoda as well. ”

“It doesn’t matter at this late stage anymore. Other things have put pressure on the end. ”

IIHF chairman René Fasel went to meet the dictator of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko last week and images of warm hugs and handshakes spread to the world at the speed of the Finnish world.

In addition, Fasel has made contradictory statements about the current situation and seemed to take a lengthy decision, which, however, seemed inevitable.

From the outside, the image of Fasel has become messing with the hockey community and gnawing on its own nest.

“It’s hard to say if so much frost has occurred. Probably confusion and some frustration, but I don’t think there will be such a big mark left. However, the end result is good for hockey. ”

“Anyway, it’s good that he’s staying out in the fall. It is good that the leadership is renewed and the people change. ”

Now it is clear that Belarus will not play the World Cup in the spring, but the original second race organizer Latvia will host the tournament or half of it.

Ramstedt thinks the spring World Cup is difficult. The current schedule of the Games is the end of May and the beginning of June.

Players ’representative Ramstedt is concerned about possible overlaps as spring turns into summer.

In addition to the fact that the case of Belarus has disrupted World Cup preparations, there is still a major threat of a coronavirus over all sports.

“It may be that many national leagues are played on top of each other in Europe. It poses a big problem of who decides where players play. Whether they play in the finals in the national series or at the same time in the World Cup. ”

“One might wonder if the World Cup could be World Cup-style in August when the leagues aren’t running, and probably not playing the NHL either.”

Teemu Ramstedt will have to wonder if the timing of the upcoming World Cup is appropriate when the national leagues may be in progress. Picture of Lappeenranta auditorium.­

The HIFK captain considers the decision not to play the World Cup in Belarus to be correct.­