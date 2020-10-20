Hockey The World Cup for young people will be played in a bubble, Finland will start games in Edmonton on Christmas Day

Finland play in the same starting block as the reigning champion Canada.

Young World Championship hockey will be played in Edmonton as it becomes a bubble at the end of the year and early next year.

The tournament starts exceptionally on Christmas Day, when the start day has usually been the norm, the NHL said on its website.

Matches are played without an audience in the same way NHL playoffs in late summer and early fall. The hall is the same Rogers Place as the NHL teams.

Young people The Lions will start the tournament against Germany on December 25th. The match is scheduled to be played at one o’clock at night on the day of the day.

The first game of the opening day is Slovakia-Switzerland and the late game of the evening against the United States against Russia.

Canada won World Cup gold in the Czech tournament in Ostrava last January. Finland plays in Edmonton in the same block as Canada, Switzerland, Slovakia and Germany.

The Group B teams are the United States, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria.

Finland can get a central striker Anton Lundellin led by a competitive team in Canada. Lundell is already the youth world champion at the 2019 World Cup in Vancouver, but he had to miss Ostrava and Trinec due to injury.

Finland first series matches:

26.12. Finland-Germany at 01.00.

27.12. Finland-Switzerland at 9 p.m.

30.12. Slovakia-Finland at 21.00.

1.1. 2021 Canada-Finland at 1 p.m.

The bronze and final matches of the tournament will be played on January 5 (January 6 in Finland).