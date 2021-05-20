Hockey The World Championship of Lions contract begins, a dull message from Jukka Jalonen

The Finnish men’s hockey national team will start the Latvian World Cup on Saturday with a match against the United States. The lion again lacks NHL splendor, but that doesn’t bother champion coach Jukka Jalo.

Lions The World Cup team’s selections made eyes rolling two years ago. Is this the Finnish competition group? I guess additions are promised after all?

There wasn’t, and ultimately wasn’t needed.

The lineup lacked NHL splendor, some of the players were unfamiliar even to some of the following on the puck, and many others felt all too ordinary league players.

Two years later, the Lions is the reigning world champion, playing on the same type of team and no one throwing question marks in the air anymore.

Riga in the traveling World Championship of Lions, two players will have NHL matches this season. The rest come from different European leagues, mainly from the home league and the Eastern KHL, with ten players from each.

Head coach Jukka Jalonen conjured with his coaching team from the previous World Cup team a uniform bundle that was ready to play for victory in every match.

Above all, Jalonen emphasized that the team was difficult to beat.

Jalonen promises the same now. Jalosen has the skill to get his team to play an active and courageous puck that still can’t afford stupid courage.

“We have a very mobile team, even a disciplined one. I think we have a group this year that is not easy to beat. We may not win all the games, but you can play well if you are going to overthrow us. ”

The way the Finnish team drove the Swedish defenders in a cramped semi-final in Košice two years ago reflected the success of the end of the tournament. The Ground Floor, made up of Tre Kronor’s NHL defenders, melted like spring ice.

Read more: The sensation is over – Finland is the world champion in hockey!

There are new players and new line-ups in Riga, but the basics remain the same.

“The tip always plays quality hockey here and there are very good players – you can’t get anywhere. This is not the case with mere gaming systems, nor with a good spirit if there are no good players. ”

Jukka Jalonen led the Lions to victory in Sweden two years ago. Oliver Ekman-Larsson commented on the loss in the background, disappointed.

Jalonen believes in team quality. In his view, in Lions, the level is sufficient, although it is difficult to deduce from NHL status.

Defender Olli Määtalla has a long NHL career behind him and two Stanley Cups won in Pittsburgh. He moved to his current club in Los Angeles at the end of Kings ’years of success.

Central striker Arttu Ruotsalainen opened his NHL career in Buffalo this season. The five goals scored showed finding a rhythm.

The last Euro Hockey Tour sub-season of the season was played in Prague just below the World Cup. The Lions narrowly lost two games, but won Russia 4-1.

The Czech Republic played in a narrow trough, and a return to a European-style wide trough awaits in Riga.

Jalonen emphasizes that it is easier to defend in a narrow trough when there is less space to spread the game. He still looks positively at the move to a wider box in Riga.

“Good hockey was played from the beginning and the attack was of reasonable quality,” Jalonen refers to the Czech tournament. “It must be improved a bit, but I was happy with what I received.”

“ “Yes, someone will get up from there.”

Kaapo Kakko was one of Finland’s successes two years ago.

Young Kaapo Kakko settled matches in the first round two years ago. In puck circles, Kakko was known as a super promise, but the practice matches without goals did not promise big balances at the World Championships.

In the tournament, 18-year-old Kakko turned everything on his head: six goals lifted big titles.

Read more: Kaapo Kako will become a global superstar of hockey

Who could be the Latvian World Cup tournament Kaapo Kakko?

Jalonen stays true to his style. He leaves the names to himself when talking about this year’s team, but believes there are strong entrants in the group.

“Time will tell. We really don’t have the kind of stellar splendor or bomb-proof offensive skills or power at the individual level that any other team has. ”

Jalonen is confident that a good team game will produce a sufficient number of goals and also special situations.

To put it simply, it can be said that a moving team gets coolers for an opponent anyway, and often overpowering makes important goals.

“Yes, someone will get up from there. We have a few players who have the potential to be really effective here too. I have no doubts. ”

“When you look at that hustle and bustle on the ice, I’m pretty sure someone snaps into the limelight so that many don’t even realize it.”

Arttu Ruotsalainen is easy to pick as the number one candidate to score goals at the World Championships. Anton Lundell sought a profit on the League paint exchange before he fell ill. There is potential, and it is fun to see if it comes up in Riga.

The Finnish field player was able to celebrate the opening goal of Anton Lundell’s A-National Team career in the Czech tournament played during the World Championships.

HPK paint kits Jere Innala and Valtteri Puustinen fired 20 and 21 discs into the cage largely Petri Kontiolan serving. The readings are high considering that HPK is mostly rampant most of the season.

Based in Pori Niko Ojamäki hit more than 40 goals in a total of two Tappara seasons in 2018–2020, but something remained in storage in Linköping this winter. In Lions, it is to be hoped that the missing goals were left waiting for the World Cup tournament.

“Arttu is a good player. He needs good winger alongside him, but he’s good enough to be able to play with anyone here. He gets to play superiority, just like Lundell. ”

“ “As soon as we get to the wolf’s mouth.”

In his opening match The Lions face the United States. Finland has only three practice matches from the Czech Republic, but Jalonen ignores the thoughts about the inadequacy of the games.

“If there are no games, there just aren’t. It’s useless to mess it up. ”

The USA was not allowed to play any practice matches before the start of the tournament, so there will only be learning the names of the players when the puck falls on the ice on Saturday.

Jalonen emphasizes that the biggest job is to build the game in the first series to the condition that everyone knows their task when the solving games start.

In the first block, you have to survive in the top four for the place to open in the semifinals. From then on, only the winner is counted and air tickets are distributed to the losers on the way home.

The tournament program immediately offers Lions a team that is strongly aiming for a place in the four and a quarterfinals.

“Pretty good start. As soon as we get into the wolf’s mouth, so to speak. It takes good preparation and alertness to win that game. ”

“ “No outsiders can be taken here.”

Hockey in value events, team bubble conditions have been constant since the Stanley Cup was settled last fall in the Edmonton bubble. The 20-year-old World Cup was played in the same place.

It’s like the familiar continuum of the Korona era that teams live in Riga in a bubble. Players are only allowed to move around the hotel and from there in a police convoy to the ice rink for games and rehearsals.

Read more: World Cup Anatomy

For years, the Lions have no longer been go-karting, trotting or sailing in World Championships, as they once did in the 1990s.

Some of the dining in the city between the players will now be left out. Likewise, an occasional coffee moment on the terrace.

“A meeting of wives and girlfriends could have been arranged, but there is no two-day break at any point. Usually it has been, ”Jalonen says only about the change brought about by the match program.

“When not here [kuplaan] no one can be taken by outsiders, there is no need to think about such. ”