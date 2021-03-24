Hockey The words slipping into the TV broadcast fired the NHL referee

Referee Tim Peel commented on the cool he had given to Nashville.

24.3. 17:28

Hockey A referee in the NHL Tim Peel has been relieved of his duties. The NHL confirms this on its website.

The reason for the dismissal is Peel’s comment in a match between Detroit and Nashville on Tuesday.

Peel whistled in the cool to Nashville in the second installment and then noted the words that ended up on the TV show:

“It wasn’t much, but I wanted to whistle Nashville to the cold early.”

NHL head of hockey operations Colin Campbell commented on Peel’s dismissal in the press release.

“Nothing is more important than the honesty of the game. There is no justification for Peel’s comments, no matter the context or intentions. ”

Sportsnet supplier Elliotte Friedman according to Peel, he was due to retire in a month. His last match was supposed to be on April 24th. Now the end of the career got a nasty aftertaste.