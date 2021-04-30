Hockey The women’s World Cup puck got its dates – the tournament will be played in Canada in late August

The International Hockey Federation announced the decision on Friday.

From May the postponed World Hockey Women’s Tournament will be played in Canada from 20 to 31 August, International Hockey Federation IIHF said on Friday. The venue for the tournament will be decided in the coming weeks.

The games had to be played from 6 to 16. May in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia. Last week, however, it was announced that the Games would be canceled due to the corona situation in the area.

“The players, the teams, the Canadian Hockey Federation and the IIHF found themselves in an awkward situation with the sudden withdrawal. We needed dates that work for teams and also allow for extensive television coverage as well as the opportunity for the public to watch games, ”IIHF President René Fasel said.

Finding the time was not easy, Fasel said. The teams also failed to agree on dates, as some would have liked to play in early September.

“We need to respect the beginnings of different series around the world, and also take into account the needs of the four teams preparing for the November Olympics. However, we reached an important milestone in finding the optimal days to host the tournament, and now we are moving forward to choose a suitable venue, ”Fasel said.