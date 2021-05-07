Hockey The winner of the league points exchange Petri Kontiola will change to Ilves

The Tampere Society signed a one-year contract with an experienced Kontiola.

In the regular season of the ending season, Kontiola scored 14 + 41 = 55 for HPK in 55 matches. The efficiency was also reflected in the appreciation of colleagues, as the league players voted Kontiola the best player in the regular season.

Kontiola is involved in the Lions camp group, of which he is the head coach Jukka Jalonen selects a team for the Riga World Cup.

Ilves also published in his press release Joonas Odenin and Matias Mäntykivi two-year contracts. Winger Oden will change to Tampere from KooKoo, and 19-year-old striker Mäntykivi from his breeder club SaiPa. In the winter, Mäntykivi won the World Championship bronze in the national team of people under 20 years of age.