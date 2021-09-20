No Result
Hockey The well-tuned Jokerit rose to the top of KHL’s western block – Björninen and Jensen finished twice

September 20, 2021
Jokers is in a strong mood in hockey KHL. The Helsinki Club grabbed its seventh consecutive victory on Monday when it defeated Lokomotiv Yaroslavl 4–1 in the away tray.

Hannes Björninen and Nicklas Jensen winged the Jokers in the opening round with their control paints to a 2-0 lead. In the second installment, Björninen took the guests by force with a three-hit escape. Yaroslavl narrowed in the second installment Georgi Ivanovin with paint.

In the third in Jensen scored another goal of the evening. For Björnis, the hits were first in KHL. Joker’s goal played Anders Lindbäck, who collected 29 fights.

With their victory, the Jokerit rose to the top of KHL’s western block. The next game of the Helsinki people is on Wednesday, when the team will face Torpedo Nizhni Novgorod.

