Hockey The void punishment received by an NHL stubborn player for beating a Russian star player was too much for the New York Rangers: the club issued an exceptional release

Washington Capitals ’Tom Wilson has a long history of violent stunts and bans, but he survived Monday’s events with fines.

New York Rangers is an exceptionally strong critic of the NHL Discipline George Parrosia, says the news agency AFP. The reason is the defender of the Washington Capitals Tom Wilsonin surviving without a ban on play on Monday night’s outrageous pace that led to the Russian star of the Rangers Artemi Panarinin injury.

According to the Rangers, Panarin suffered a lower limb injury that prevents him from playing throughout the rest of the season.

Canadian Wilson fined $ 5,000 for second incident in match: he beat Rangers Pavel Buchnevichia neck. He then tore the lost Panarin from his hair and threw him into the ice, after which Wilson continued to beat Panarin. There were no further consequences.

The NHL player safety unit said on Tuesday that Wilson received the maximum penalty.

Rangersin according to the punishment is completely inadequate. The club issued a bulletin demanding Parros’ resignation.

“The New York Rangers are utterly disappointed that Capitals striker Tom Wilson was not banned from playing for a horribly violent act last night at Madison Square Garden,” Rangers notes.

“Wilson has a long history of tricks like this. We find it shocking that the NHL and the safety department of their players did not function properly and shelved him so far. We believe this is a case of negligence on the part of the disciplinary officer and we therefore believe that he is unable to continue in his post. ”

Immediately after Monday night’s match, Rangers head coach David Quinn criticized Wilson’s actions.

“We all saw it, and there are limits that can’t be crossed in a match. In my opinion [Wilsonin tempuilla] they had no respect for the species. This is happening with him all the time and it is completely unnecessary. ”

27 years old Wilson has received a total of five bans on his violent tricks since 2017. The longest-running ban, 20 games, he got after beating the St. Louis Blues Oskar Sundqvist miles in 2018. It was preceded by a three-match ban that came to Pittsburg Zach Aston-Reesen fisting. Aston-Reese had a concussion and her chin was broken.

Wilson has had a seven-match ban this season as well.

Washington won Monday night’s match 6-3.