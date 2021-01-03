Hockey The victory of the Young Lions attracted praise in the Swedish media: “Sweden is now Finland’s little brother”

Finn hockey gained recognition in the Swedish media after the Young Lions dropped out of the Swedish World Cup medal games.

“Was the fiasco lost to Finland in the semi-finals,” he asked Expressen columnist and C More expert Sanny Lindström.

“Absolutely not,” he replied immediately afterwards.

According to Lindstöm, Sweden is currently at most the fifth or sixth best country in the world in this age group. Maybe even the seventh.

“Sweden is, purely hockey, right now Finland’s little brother. Finland has passed us by, ”Lindström wrote, stating that it is difficult to be aware of this issue.

In his opinion, Finland was a better team in the semi-finals, and only the Swedish goalkeeper Hugo Alnefelt was an obstacle for Finland not to settle the match at an earlier stage.

Swedish columnist for another major magazine, Aftonbladet Hans Abrahamsson did not see the Young Lions in such a positive light.

“Fiasco or failure? Choose for yourself. I consider this an injury against a rather mediocre Finland, ”Abrahamsson wrote.

“But I am the first to congratulate Finnish, which is not the best of that vintage located in Edmonton, and who gets to get along without super stars Kaapo Kakkoa. Finland showed the will to fight and the courage to turn around this semi-final after a nightmarish start. ”