Hockey The Vegas goalkeeper roulette was rewarded with a win from Montreal

Nicolas Roy of the Vegas Golden Knights solved the game after just over a minute of overtime.

Hockey In the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights tied the semi-finals against the Montreal Canadiens. Vegas settled the game in extra time and won the score 2-1.

Despite the loss, Montreal was strongly on the neck in the match.

Montreal took the lead at the end of the second inning Paul Byronin with paint. After the third episode was played over ten minutes, Vegas Brayden McNabb got leveled.

Golden Knights Nicolas Roy solved the game after an extra period of play for just over a minute.

With Montreal paint Carey Price blocked a total of 21 shots 19. Montreal tried the goal a total of 28 times, of which the Swedish Swedish Robin Lehner rejected 27.

The Swede managed to reconcile his previous failures. NHL.com he was on the ice for the first time since May 30, when he passed a total of seven goals when the team lost to the Colorado Avalanch 7-1.

Montreal Finnish attackers Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen were all on ice for a dozen minutes, but left the trough for points.

Lehkonen and Kotkaniemi each tried to score a goal once. Armia, on the other hand, fired at the Vegas goal three times.

Montreal Deputy Coach Luke Richardson According to NHL.com, you piloted the team for another game in the tube. Head coach Dominique Ducharme received a positive corona test result before the third game of the semi-finals.

The match series is now at levels 2–2. With four wins, he advances to the Stanley Cup final. The second set of semi-finals is also in a 2-2 draw.

The winner of the Vegas and Montreal matches will face either reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Islanders in the final.

Next time, the Golden Knights and Canadiens will team up together on the home of the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. The fifth game of the match series will be played on the night before Wednesday in Finnish time.