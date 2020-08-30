Hockey The upcoming KHL season and the crisis in Belarus make Kalervo Kummola think: “I wouldn’t want to be in Kurrin Jari’s pants”

For the presidential election the associated turmoil has been going on in Belarus for three weeks now. He ruled the country in an autocratic way Alexander Lukashenko received 80 percent of the vote, according to the official result, but few believe in the veracity of the vote count.

Many members of the opposition have fled the country, protesters have been subjected to violence and the work of journalists has been significantly hampered.

The effects of the situation also extend to sports and especially hockey. Belarus is scheduled to host the World Cup in the spring of next year. Vice-President of the International Hockey Federation IIHF Kalervo Kummola closely monitor the situation in Belarus.

“Decisions on the Games must be made by November at the latest. If the Games have to be moved out of Belarus, then there will be a replacement place, ”Kummola said on Friday, August 28th.

He hopes for a peaceful solution and the victory of democracy.

“If there was a peaceful solution – which is now hard to believe – then the World Cup could even contribute to a good process. That’s why we should now wait with the decisions. “

Kummola has read the statements of the hockey team with conflicting feelings. He has had both good and bad conversations in the conversation.

“I’m sad for some hockey people’s opinions. Some think they live in a world where sport and politics are supposedly unrelated. It’s an old-fashioned idea. They cannot be distinguished. Sport is part of society. ”

The award of the World Cup to Belarus aroused criticism as early as the 2014 tournament. Kummola reminds that thanks to the Games, the visa requirement was lifted from Belarus.

Terrestrial in the capital, Minsk, the KHL club Dinamo Minsk will also play, against which the Jokers are scheduled to play as early as September 3 in Belarus.

“I wouldn’t want to be Kurrin Jarin in trousers. KHL will certainly not cancel anything due to the events in Belarus. ”

Kurri is the main owner of the Jokers and the chairman of the board. The club is based on Russian money.

Lukashenko, on the other hand, is known as a great friend of hockey, who also uses the sport to polish his shield.