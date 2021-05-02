Hockey The United States won the Little Lions in overtime in the World Championship thriller – Finland still number one in its first block

Little lions had to bow to the United States in overtime in the final round of the World Championships for boys under the age of 18.

The home team of the Games, the United States, scored a 5–4 victory after less than a minute of overtime. The fate of the Finns is sealed Sasha Pastujov. Prior to this, the United States had made a 4-4 handicap two seconds before the end of the actual playing time.

At the end of the first round, the Finns led 2–1, but in the second round, the Americans passed.

Finland presented their pursuit skills in the third round, scoring two goals. Even at the last minute, it seemed that the Little Lions would win the game.

Little lions won his other three games in the starting block B and survived the block winner despite one loss.

Finland have played their first round match in Frisco, Texas. In the quarterfinals, it will face Group A Nelonen from Switzerland.

In the other semi-finals, the United States will face Sweden, Russia Belarus and Canada the Czech Republic.

Of the World Championships for boys under 18, Finland has come home with gold medals four times, most recently in 2018.