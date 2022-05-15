Hockey The United States had a difficult game before meeting the Lions – Austria only bowed in overtime

France hardly defeated Kazakhstan.

Hockey The first surprise of the World Cup was being prepared for the World Cup, when Austria still led the United States just over 11 minutes before the final buzzer.

Adam Gaudette however, raised the Yankees to levels, and overtime Luke Hughes scored a 3–2 victory for the United States. The United States will face Finland in their next match in Tampere on Monday.

Austria entered the tournament, as did France, because Russia and Belarus were prevented from taking part in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In its opening game on Saturday, Austria put Sweden in the lead by losing just 1 to 3 and escaping the US to take the lead to 2-0. Benjamin Nissnerin and Paul Huberin with goals as well as a goalkeeper David Kickertin with anti-glare.

However, the United States scored an important 1-2 reduction just 17 seconds after Huber’s goal when Kieffer Bellows osui. Gaudette’s wrist shot in 48.43 brought the Americans to the levels, and while Austria still had a place in the shock victory, in overtime, Hughes then brought the expected victory to the favorites.

However, the point escaped, and the United States will set off against its opponent on Monday to face the Lions.

Helsinki the block played the early evening encounter between France and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan, which lost as many as 1-9 to Denmark on Saturday, always led the NHL Alexandre Texier leveled and Florian Chakiachvili completed the 2-1 lead for France 25 seconds before the end of the second batch.

No more goals were seen, and so France took a very important victory in terms of relegation.

