Hockey The United States escaped the bronze medal match from Germany in the second round – the medal is for the country in the 20th World Cup

The United States now has two golds, nine silver and nine bronze from the World Cup.

United States – Germany 6–1

United States celebrated the 20th men’s World Championship medal in its hockey history on Sunday when Germany crashed 6-1 in a bronze medal match played in Riga, Latvia.

The United States escaped Germany in the middle of the second set with four quick goals. There were only five minutes and 48 seconds between 2-0 and 5-0 hits.

Fireworks started when Conor Garland shovel Jason Robertson shotgun and goalkeeper Felix Brückmannin to the finish puck through Brückmann’s hip in time 26.27.

The next time the net swung just over a minute and a half later. Sasha Khmelevsky played the puck Moritz Seiderin from the front Jack Drury, who lifted the puck to the finish with his knuckle before Moritz Müller slipped into the situation badly late.

Jason Robertson himself got into the goal stats after the middle of the game when a sly wrist shot sank in the top right corner. Trevor Moore hit 40 seconds later from the goalkeeper’s loose puck. The game clock at that time showed a time of 32.15.

Its initial block The winning United States started scoring just over five minutes after undercutting a blocked shot and Matthias Plachtan disc loss helped Christian Wolaninin through the feel of your own blue line.

Wolanin drove to the finish line and, after his reeling, moved the puck to the base of the right post past the mattress stretch of Brückmann’s left foot.

However, the opening lot hit did not remain in the statistics as a winning goal, as Dominik Bittner brought comfort to Germany in the middle of the final round with its 5-1 reduction. The joy was short, for Ryan Donato directed the U.S. sixth hit 25 seconds later.

The United States has now achieved two golds, nine silver and nine bronze medals at the World Cup. The country reached its previous medal, the bronze, in the spring of 2018.

Finn Toni Söderholm has been coaching Germany since 2018-2019. In the spring 2019 Games, Germany finished sixth and was now fourth.

Germany won its previous World Cup medal in 1953, 68 years ago.

The country has two silver and two bronzes from the World Cup, but the medal balance may well increase in the next few years. Germany celebrated its previous prize medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, when it was sensationally placed in silver.