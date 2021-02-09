Hockey The text message surprised Juso Kekäläinen, the sports director of Columbus, and then the idea arose of Mikko Koivu’s termination.

“Professional. A true thoroughbred professional. ”

Columbus sports director Jarmo Kekäläinen the day began with shock news when Mikko Koivu contacted.

Kekäläinen leads the Bluejackets NHL club, but he was almost as ignorant as anyone else, which would be the reason for the meeting.

“This morning (Tuesday) I heard it when Mikko first texted me if it was possible to meet. Yes, I had an idea, ”Kekäläinen tells HS by phone.

“I sensed it wasn’t quite a normal fire in my eyes, which Mikko has always had.”

Mikko Koivu was left without a contract at the end of last season in Minnesota, the only NHL club in his career to date. The season was special and Birch fell for a short time in the middle ground. Will you continue your career just by applying somewhere else. And who would have taken the 37-year-old center striker. There were no vacancies in the NHL until congestion.

Kekäläinen wanted Koivu to Columbus, and so Koivuk also wanted to continue his career.

“He wanted a new challenge and we believed that his experience and leadership would bring us a lot.”

That was the intention, both.

If ended last season messed up by the coronavirus, games started this winter at least as confusingly.

Birch had just been put in a coronavirus quarantine at the dawn of the season, which isolated him from the team for two weeks. After that, getting in shape and playing rhythm was harder.

“There was nothing wrong with him playing. It was ok, but he’s used to playing at a high level and big minutes, and couldn’t do it. And then he said it was time to step aside. ”

Birch no longer accumulated the biggest minutes of play in Minnesota in his last season, or carried the biggest responsibility. This was also the case in Columbus, but as an experienced player, he certainly knew it.

“A great professional that is able to state and look in the mirror that he is not playing at the level he wants to play. And if you can’t, it’s time to step aside, ”says Kekäläinen.

“I only pick up a hat for a guy like that who’s kind of honest. Often when you get out of the assembly, look it out and don’t look in the mirror and yourself. This is perhaps the biggest reason that Mikko has had such a career. ”

Central striker Birch played more than a thousand regular season games in the NHL, served as captain of Minnesota for eleven seasons and took huge responsibility in several value tournaments in the Lions.

The Stanley Cup did not come in the NHL, but the World Cup gold in Leo with a sweet final victory over beloved Sweden.

Kekäläinen first got to know Koivu and his family when the 18-year-old came to the NHL booking age. Birch and Tuomo Ruutu booked in the same year, and both at the beginning of the first round.

“On top of the character players both.”

Kekäläinen got to know Koivu more deeply during the World Cup in the fall of 2016. Koivu was the Captain of the Lions in the Toronto tournament and Kekäläinen was one of the leaders of the background group.

“I saw what kind of Leader he was, and what kind of player and man. They were the best shared experiences. They are the best moments when you get to know you as a player, a teammate and a person when you are dealing with all the time on a daily basis. ”

Kekäläinen you don’t have to think long when you ask him how would you characterize Birch as a player?

“Professional. A true thoroughbred professional who always does the right things when preparing is whether it was a game or a workout. It has been remembered the most by him. ”

“Yes, he deserves everyone’s respect and applause.”