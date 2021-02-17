No Result
Hockey The Texas winter storm already postponed the third Dallas Stars NHL game

Bhavi Mandalia
February 17, 2021
The match was to be played on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Dallas The NHL hockey match between Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning has been canceled due to power outages caused by the winter storm.

The match is already the third Stars home game to be canceled due to the state of Texas’s disciplined winter. Matches canceled earlier this week would have been against Nashville Predators.

Starsin and Lightning were scheduled to hit Finnish time on the night between Thursday and Friday. The new date of the match is not yet known.

The NHL reported the match postponed on Wednesday on its website.

