Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Hockey The terrible misfortune of the last few seconds made Kevin Lankinen furious

March 29, 2022
in World Europe
Chicago lost a 4-0 lead against Buffalo.

Kevin Lankinen was quite a two-way match at the Chicago Blackhawks goal against Buffalo Sabers in the NHL round of the night.

The first round went from the home team like dancing, and at the beginning of the second round Seth Jones already moved the hosts to the 4-0 lead.

However, Buffalo did not give up, but rose to levels at the start of the third installment.

Alex DeBrincat took the hosts back in the middle of the third installment, but that was not enough either.

Alex Tuch leveled the match to 5-5 in 57.46, and the solution seemed to move on to extra time. Then in the final seconds of the match, luck stepped into the game.

Tage Thompson fired a b-point from the arc. The racket fell apart, and the shot went just wide.

However, the puck bounced in front of the goal and slid backwards from Lankinen’s skate when there was only 12 seconds left in the game. That’s how Buffalo took the score 6-5.

The bitter defeat was too much for Lankinen, and the man broke his bat into the goal post.

A total of 31 repulsions were recorded for Lankinen. His turnout in the 20 matches of the season is 88.6.

