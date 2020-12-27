Hockey The tenacious Severstal effectively put the Jokers who started hard – Avangard Omsk announced the return of Ilya Kovalchuk to KHL

The Jokers got to play in Helsinki for a long time. However, the biggest KHL news of the day came from Omsk.

Jokerit – Severstal Cherepovets 4–3 (RL)

Divisional opponent Severstal Cherepovets was a very equal opponent for the Jokers of Helsinki, who returned to their home arena after more than three weeks.

The away team was able to assume a killing day KHL match progressed all the way to the penalty shots. Only there Jesse Joensuu skillful performances brought a 4-3 victory in continuation pairs.

“We were efficient and hungry at the finish line, but honestly, Severstal was ahead of us all the time in skating and fighting,” the Jokers head coach Lauri Marjamäki stated after the match in an interview with V Sport.

“It seemed like we had a pretty ragged starting point, but the only task was to cut the losing streak. The two points taste good, ”said Marjamäki, who said he had spent 39 days in quarantine so far during the season.

Away team the defense did not playfully arrive for the first ten minutes, which proved to be an important straw for the Jokers.

Jokerit’s first goal came after a three and a half minutes into the game. Defender David Sklenička delivered the line to the paint finish, and Henrik Haapalan guided by it ended up behind the mask of the Severstal goalkeeper Konstantin Shostakin behind your back.

About the same amount of time went by Veli-Matti Savinainen from goal to rough to superiority. Šostak was given a chance to change things around Dmitry Shugayeville, which in turn held only three minutes.

The rest of the batch was instead for Severstal. The team delivered the puck to the goal, and even got a bit lucky with two hits before the first set break.

In full the paint tapes that were open with power went completely closed in the second batch. The sixth goal of the match was finally seen in the final round when the run-through escaped Daniil Vovchenko scorched by the Jokerit goalkeeper Anders Lindbäck between the legs.

In a steady twist, the following goals were only seen with penalty shots. Even after the first five-pair series, the situation was even, and only Jesse Joensuu’s second standings in the seventh pair decided one extra point for the Jokers.

Jokers will start next week with two important home games against Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and the SKA of St. Petersburg. Matches on Monday and Wednesday will be played like Severstal without an audience.

At the KHL West Conference, the Jokerit is now in eighth, although it has significantly fewer matches played than other teams.

The second largest club in the east Avangard Omsk announced on the day of slaughter Ilya Kovalchukin with. The 37-year-old Russian star played the previous two seasons in the NHL on three different teams, most recently in the Washington Capitals.

“We need a leader who can lead by example, turn matches and lift the team’s mood,” said the team manager Alexei Volkov in the bulletin.