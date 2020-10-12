Hockey The Swedish hockey player was furious about the country’s restrictions: “How can we do that in Finland, but we can’t?”

In Sweden, public events are still limited to a maximum of 50 people. “Even shopping malls should then be closed and only 50 people admitted to supermarkets,” said Mathias Bromé, Örebro’s NHL loan striker.

Hockey seasons has been initiated in several European countries under various coronavirus restrictions. In the Finnish league arenas the audience numbers that have rotated in a few thousand have sparked a debate about how long the finances of sports clubs will last.

In Sweden, which has followed its own path in its coronavirus strategy since the beginning, the number of participants in public events is still limited to 50 people. The situation is thus many times more difficult for different actors.

The difficult setup has put the surface of many sports people tight. Örebro NHL loan striker Mathias Bromé was In an interview with Expressen furious at how extremely restrictive Swedish restrictions are to him in a way that is distracting to sport and culture.

“You can constantly see videos of drunken people celebrating or being crowded into the Mall of Scandinavia and the Ullared village shop. There are more than 50 people in the supermarkets at all times. How can no more people be admitted to a hockey match at the same time, ”Bromé was amazed.

Bromine said he understood the severity of the pandemic, but called for consistency in restrictive measures. In his opinion, Finland could be modeled on public events and limit the number of audiences to a certain percentage.

“In Switzerland, hockey matches can have 5,000 spectators. There are audiences in Finland, as well as in Russia. How can they do it, but we can’t? ”

“Things have to happen before bankruptcies. No matter how things are turned, income is needed, and people also need sport and culture. What is a society without theater, comedians, football and hockey? Nothing, ”Bromé pleaded.

Bromine hoped that sport and culture would be given the opportunity to show that events can be organized safely.

“SHL has brought up the protocol for security reasons, but they are not being consulted.”

“For example, at Friends Arena, 500 spectators would mean 99 empty chairs per spectator. However, there can be 5,000 people in the mall next door. It doesn’t make sense, ”Bromé updated.