Hockey The strong mask recommendation was taken from the real opening of the hockey league in Hämeenlinna

The finalists of spring 2019 culminated in the season in Hämeenlinna. The new normal for hockey was reflected in low crowds, masks, and movement restrictions.

HPK – Flies 2–4Hockey League opened his season on Thursday with the match HPK – Oulun Kärpät. The flies took the score to Oulu with goals 4–2.

Transferred from HPK to Kärppi Cody Kunyk (1 + 1) Embarrassed the home team with a decision in the final round. Kunykin chain winger Jesse Puljujärvi (1 + 0) and Mika Pyörälä (0 + 2) were very visible at the moment, when Kärpät turned the game to victory.

In Hämeenlinna a strong mask recommendation was taken from the truth. The vast majority arrived in the hall with their nose and mouth covered. Percentages are always tricky, but the mask was worn by at least 80 percent of viewers, probably an even larger crowd.

In addition to the sniffing mask, the feeling of discomfort on Thursday night was added by the fact that the ice rinks and Korona have found each other during the fall. Three league clubs have had infections, and one of them is Thursday night’s home team HPK.

There were 14 infections in the U20 team and two in the league group. My quarantine ended on September 21st.

Cold fields and strong ventilation, among other things, have been cited as the cause of hockey infections. Blowing players has also been blamed.

I hope the plexiglass around the field and the place on the top row of the auditorium kept the blasting products far away.

Already the first batch break said HPK could survive the season with honor. Food queues: good order, no congestion. Toilets: good order, no traffic jams.

Opened in 1979, the hall veteran normally draws 5,360 spectators. 2,006 people had arrived on Thursday night. It contributes to explaining congestion alongside block division.

By comparison: Last season, HPK’s average audience was 3,930. HPK-Kärpät opened the season even then, attracting 4,462 viewers.

HPK has outlined that the seats can be filled to 65% and the stands to be filled to 40%. Location numbers were not in use.

There should be no worries in Hämeenlinna, as individual spectators, families and other groups tried their best to keep their distance from the guests.