Hockey The St. Louis Blues, who play in the NHL playoffs, reported inconsistencies in their corona tests

The Blues will face the Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs.

Hockey League St. Louis Blues playing in the NHL playoffs said on Wednesday of the ambiguities in the corona tests performed on the club’s players.

“We have found inconsistencies in the multi-player corona test results,” said the club’s director of hockey operations and general manager. Doug Armstrong said.

“We have been in contact with the league and are working together to resolve these inconsistencies with additional tests.”

Armstrong added the NHL will report the situation after the club has received the necessary information on the results of the additional tests.

“Head coach Craig Berube and our players will only be available to the media after tonight’s match, ”he said.

Blues will face the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Avalanche won the opening game of the match series with 4-1 goals.

The Blues has two Finns in their ranks, the goalkeeper Ville Husso and spring 2019 world champion defender Niko Mikkola.