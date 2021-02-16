Hockey The skate blades broke in the frost and the puck banged to pieces: the world’s longest hockey match lasted just over 252 hours in cold conditions and produced over a million

39 hockey players finished the longest hockey match in the world on Monday afternoon in Finnish time in Alberta, Canada in icy cold conditions. The match, which lasted more than 252 hours, raised funds for cancer research. Ophthalmologist Brent Saik’s home team in the outdoor ice rink has never given up.

Saiker`s Acres, Alberta, Canada

“It’s horrible,” he says Brent Saik Helsingin Sanomat and then laughs at a harsh laugh, “but it gets really good soon”.

Saik has just played hockey for ten days with 38 friends. At the time of the interview, there are still about 22 hours left in the game.

It has been really cold in Alberta. Night frosts have been with a bite of -40-54 celsius every night, winds of 30-40 meters per second. Teams Team Hope and Team Cure, dressed in the 1976 Canada Cup jerseys, have skated through the icy hell.

During the first three days, the plastic parts of the seven-player skate blades broke in the frost. The puck hit the goalkeeper Andrew Buchananin in a helmet and banged to pieces.

“My paint was so cold I didn’t dare close my eyes because they would have frozen,” says Buchanan.

The ride is freezing, even though Saik’s team knows how to dress in arctic conditions. Many tap their bare feet first. Larger-than-usual skates are fitted with thermal socks and a thermal pack inside the skate. A specially made warm slipper is wrapped over the skate. Players wear electrically heated socks and gloves. Two commando hats are placed on top of each other under the helmet and one thicker winter headgear is taped over the helmet.

The rest of the body is protected by several layers of thermal underwear. A winter jacket may still be worn under the jersey.

Brent Saik’s frosting equipment for the outer trough.­

Your feet will get hard even if the skates are warm.­

Eye specialist Seven of the world’s longest hockey matches have been played on Brent Saik’s dream field. The Worlds Longest Hockey Game is a charity project whose proceeds have been used to purchase equipment for a local cancer hospital and fund cancer research.

The match’s Facebook pages said on Monday that this year all previous records were broken. By the afternoon, the match had donated more than 1.8 million Canadian dollars, or more than 1.2 million euros, and more were coming.

The match was eventually won by Team Hope with 2,649-2,528 goals. The game also measured the lowest temperatures in the history of the event, the most broken discs and a record number of swollen feet.

“And let’s not forget that we will soon have it [virallinen] Guinness World Record, ”the update said.

Brent Saik built the trough next to his home. The family apartment is upstairs with car and ice machine metals.­

Anyone players or project promoters from the world’s longest match are not paid and no administrative costs are known. Money is also not given to a vague account. All costs of the match will be paid by the players themselves, the sponsors and the organizer.

Brent Saik’s charity team has been said to be the ugliest group in the world to sacrifice itself for the most beautiful reason.

The home trough of 52-year-old Saiki is like the coolest male cave in the world. After acquiring the farm, he first built a garage for two cars and three ice machines. The family home is on top of the garage. Instead of the right apartment building, a top-class locker room for charity matches stood next to the trough.

The team played for the first time in 2003, and no player has ever given up voluntarily. The group has skated through blizzards, rain, terrible prairie winds and record frosts. At times, the trough has turned into a slush due to too warm air.

In 2008, the temperature dropped to 52 degrees in the first two nights, with five players dropping off due to frostbite. The toes of a player named Kevin Morris swelled and turned black. Nurses drilled holes through the toenails to relieve pressure. Hours later, Morris continued the game.

Brent Saik is the protagonist of the world’s longest puck match.­

Over the ten-day games will be conducted according to a carefully planned program. Game losers last from three to six hours, after which they go to sleep in the caravans parked on the hill next door. If a player is injured and is unable to continue, others will patch.

Each player must obtain written permission from their doctor to play.

Human feet are not designed to withstand 8-10 hours of hockey playing every day. Although tackles are rarely seen, players in the world’s longest match suffer from blisters, abrasions, tears, bruises, bruises, and wounds – in addition to fatigue. Someone gets a racket or puck in their face and stitches are sewn. Suspension of the game is only accepted by doctor’s prescription.

Humor is black. Players will see t-shirts on their backs that read, “This isn’t hell, but we can see it here.”

Nonetheless, there are hundreds of amateur players on Brent Saik’s lists who want to join. The selection criteria are clear:

“Everyone has to have a cancer story,” Saik says.

“Unfortunately, most of the stories are not good. I will also tell you directly what kind of experience the game is about. I ask if you are absolutely sure you want to do this. ”

The idea is that when a tough place comes, only a person who has seen cancer pain in their dying relatives can be able to continue the match. No pain coming from the hockey pitch compares to the pain caused by cancer.

Andrew Buchanan withstood the last bite and frost and also took care of the fighting.­

The year 2021 30 first-timers played in the match.

“I was actually more concerned about veterans,” Saik said. “The newcomers thought this was just normal.”

The game was licensed by the Alberta health authorities just a week before it began. There were 20 pages of rules. The players were isolated before the game. A Covid test was performed every day. Everyone had to spend the rest of the time alone in their caravan. No dining together. A single positive sample would have interrupted the game.

“The hardest part was that the players’ families couldn’t come visit us when we played, ”says Saik.

“We couldn’t spend time together. Otherwise, the Covid rules have not been so awkward. More loneliness. There were only ten volunteers, when there are usually almost a thousand. ”

Kyle Brodziak’s father died of cancer.­

One the newcomers to the match are a former NHL player Kyle Brodziak. Brodziak is the second NHL player in the game’s history, Janne Niinimaa played the match in 2015.

Kyle’s father Dale died of cancer when a boy who later played nearly a thousand games in the NHL was only 14 years old. Brodziak went to watch the game back in 2008 and had always wanted to join.

“Kyle understood what this game was all about right from the start,” says Brent Saik.

Brodziak’s name doesn’t show up on the top scorers list, though he could certainly be number one if he wanted to.

“He’s here to help others. He is probably at the top of the input stats. Everything is in his person. A positive, humorous guy who loves hockey. ”

“He said he’s never done anything more fun in hockey or anything in life. And nothing physically heavier. ”

“This has been a tough Savotta, ”says the cheerful Brodziak.

“Legs are suffering the most right now. We survived the bitter cold, even though it’s still really cold. Everyone is talking about how great the weather is outside today. ”

“Everyone has blisters on their feet. At this point, the guys are used to the pain, the final straight looms already. Everyone is excited about it and the energy level is rising. ”

“We got such good advice from others before the game that there have been no major problems. This group makes an incredible effort to ensure that every dude arrives ready. ”

Kyle Brodziak has had time to think about his own cancer story.

“Every day really. Especially when it’s been really hard. It’s so cold, and we’re on the ice for so long at a time. Sometimes you feel like you can’t anymore. Then you look around the trough and there are posters everywhere. People encourage us. There are pictures of family members taken away by the disease. ”

Brent Saik talks about angels whose presence on the field can be felt. Saik’s own angels are his father, who died at the age of 54 Terry, as well as his first wife Susan, whose cancer took months after the first charity match. There are also children among the pictures, it touches the most.

“There are more pictures of loved ones in the dressing room.”

“They’re a reminder of why we do this. I think that is important. Reminders are needed, they wake you up when you fall into negative feelings. ”

“There are days when everyone’s energy level is high. And then there are days when frustration strikes. It’s so cold that no one even wants to move properly. Now everyone is excited. Our fundraising goal is being met. ”

Brent Saik says he is proud of the game and everyone who has participated in it.

“Past players raised the bar really high, and the stories never end. In the end, sad stories become success stories. ”