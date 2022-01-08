Hockey The second semi-final of the CHL puck from Tappara and Munich will be canceled

The CHL will find out how the semi-finals could be continued.

Poleaxe will not play in the Ice Hockey Champions League semi – finals against German RB Munich on Tuesday, the Champions League CHL said in a statement. The match was to be played in Tampere.

Tappara and Munich are set to decide which of the teams will advance to the CHL final on March 1. Now the fate of the semi-finals is open. In its press release, CHL said it was looking into how the semi-finals could continue.

Both Tappara and RB Munich will not play on the schedule for the match program. Last Tuesday’s match in Munich was canceled due to the German team’s corona quarantine. The same reason prevents RB Munich from arriving in Tampere. Several RB Munich players have been infected with the coronavirus.

In the second set of semi-finals, Rögle will lead Frölunda 5-3 after the opening match. Frölunda is the reigning champion of the league.