Hockey The second Finn from the NHL booking ceremony went right at the beginning of the second round, the third was booked by the Kärppie goalkeeper

The Ottawa Senators reserved Ilves Roby Järventie and Pittsburgh Penguins Joel Blomqvist.

Hockey The NHL booking ceremony continues today, and at the beginning of the second round, another Finnish name was heard when the Ottawa Senators booked Roby Järventien.

Järventie’s booking number is 33, meaning he was booked as the second player in the second round.

Järventie, 18, who plays as a winger in Tampere’s Ilves, has scored 1 + 1 in two matches this season.

His father Martti Järventie won two Finnish championships in his career, in 2001 at TPS and in 2011 at HIFK.

Third the goalkeeper of the Oulu Flies was booked as a Finn Joel Blomqvist, taken by the Pittsburgh Penguin. The 18-year-old goalkeeper has played two matches in Kärpi this season with a 70.43 percent rebound. Three discs have gone behind.

Florida The Panthers booked HIFK Anton Lundellin in the first round on Tuesday at number 12.