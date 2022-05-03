Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Hockey The Russian national team stars were sold for 14 euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in World Europe
Dinamo Moscow is cutting its salary budget.

Russian the trio who won Olympic silver on the national hockey team has been sold at a real mock price.

Dinamo Moscow is in short supply due to sanctions against Russia, and the club decided to reduce its salary budget by selling Vadim Sipachovin, Vyacheslav Voinov and Stanislav Galijevin AK Bars to Kazan.

The selling price can be described as quite modest, as the issue is news Match TV’s according to AK Bars Kazan will pay a nominal compensation of one thousand rubles, or about 14 euros, for the trio.

The trio are, after all, hard-hitting gamers. Sipachov, who served as Dinamo’s captain, won the KHL regular season with 24 + 43 points. Winger Galijev scored 25 + 17 and defender Voynov 5 + 26.

