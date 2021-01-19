Hockey The Russian media also praises the removal of the World Cup from Belarus – all thanks to René Fasel, who is “good at counting money”

The columnist on the Sport-Express website gives his support for taking the World Cup disc out of Belarus.

“From here no error can be found in this matter, ”he writes Mikhail Zislis on the Russian Sport-Express sports website. The thing is currently, Tuesday night, the most read on the site.

Zislis means taking the World Hockey Championships out of Belarus. According to Zislis, the International Hockey Federation IIHF could not make any other solution for safety reasons. Zislis believes this is also associated with a coronavirus pandemic.

Zislis stresses that the Swiss chairman of the IIHF René Fasel was under intense pressure.

“He has always been a skilled politician, a cunning manipulator and a capable negotiator. If he didn’t have these abilities, he wouldn’t have been president of the IIHF for that long, ”Zislis writes.

“Now the Swiss had no options. He, like his countrymen, is good at counting money. ”

By this, Zislis suggests that the biggest sponsors of the World Cup, Skoda and Nivea, had announced that they would withdraw their support if Belarus were on the puck.

Zislis believes that Fasel ‘s visit to Minsk last Monday was mainly a courtesy visit.

“Behind closed doors, Fasel probably told what was now officially told on Monday. Fasel, and his associates [IIHF:n hallitus], made a difficult but consistent and at the same time wise move, albeit under the influence of circumstances. ”

Zislis believes the Games will be played next May-June in Latvia. Other options for the IIHF are Slovakia and Denmark.