Hockey The rights to purchase day tickets for the Tampere World Championships in hockey will be drawn:

The system, familiar from the World Cup and European Championship finals, will now also be included in the World Hockey Championship.

Of the year Ticket sales for the 2022 World Hockey Championships will start in the autumn, so that all matches played in Tampere from the preliminary series to the finals will initially be available through a lottery, the Finnish Hockey Association says in a press release.

In the draw, you can win the right to buy day tickets for matches played in Tampere. You can participate in the ticket draw from 2 to 26. September.

The system is familiar from football championships, where tickets have been drawn for a long time.

The match program of the World Championships and ticket pricing will be announced at the end of August. In this case, it becomes clear which countries will play their first series in Tampere and which in Helsinki. It is already certain that Finland will play all its matches in Tampere and Russia will play their first division matches in Helsinki.

“By drawing lots for ticket purchase rights, we ensure that getting tickets, especially for medal games that are already in demand and Finnish matches, does not go to speed competition or queuing. The draw is a fairer model, and everyone has an equal chance to win the right to buy tickets, ”says the Secretary General of the 2022 World Hockey Championships. Heikki Hietanen in the bulletin.

For the lottery there will be differently priced day ticket packages from different spectator categories. The lottery participant can choose 1–6 tickets, ie it is possible to buy up to six tickets per participant through the lottery. The draw for the ticket purchase rights will take place at the end of September, after which the winners will be able to redeem the tickets.

The remaining day ticket packages for the matches to be played in Tampere will go on sale at the end of October.

“We expect that most of Tampere’s tickets will go through the lottery,” Hietanen estimates in the press release.

Day tickets for matches in Helsinki will normally go on sale on 2 September. Tickets for the individual games will go on sale in February 2022.