Hockey The referee praised Mikael Granlundia during the World Cup – an adorable comment is heard on the video

Mikael Granlund has even gained fans from lawyers.

International The hockey association IIHF shared a compilation video of the material produced by the judges’ cameras on their Twitter account.

The IIHF wrote the tweets as accompaniments for the judges to be “like all of us”.

The most interesting point in the video came from a Finnish point of view in just over a minute.

In the clip from Wednesday’s Finland-Sweden match, the referee slides towards the center circle and bends to talk Mikael Granlundin with.

“That feed was insane! I can’t even do that on the Xbox, ”the judge told Granlund.

Finland and from a match stretched to the Swedish toughs, a corner fight was also recorded for the camera, in which the referee synchronized the torsion.

“Good fight, good fight! I like that, ”he shouted.

Granlund was by no means the only one to get incense from the lawyers on video.

“A really great fight,” the referee whispered to Canada To Logan Thompson In the game Slovakia.

