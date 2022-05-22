Monday, May 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey The referee praised Mikael Granlundia during the World Cup – an adorable comment is heard on the video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Mikael Granlund has even gained fans from lawyers.

International The hockey association IIHF shared a compilation video of the material produced by the judges’ cameras on their Twitter account.

The IIHF wrote the tweets as accompaniments for the judges to be “like all of us”.

The most interesting point in the video came from a Finnish point of view in just over a minute.

In the clip from Wednesday’s Finland-Sweden match, the referee slides towards the center circle and bends to talk Mikael Granlundin with.

“That feed was insane! I can’t even do that on the Xbox, ”the judge told Granlund.

Finland and from a match stretched to the Swedish toughs, a corner fight was also recorded for the camera, in which the referee synchronized the torsion.

“Good fight, good fight! I like that, ”he shouted.

Granlund was by no means the only one to get incense from the lawyers on video.

“A really great fight,” the referee whispered to Canada To Logan Thompson In the game Slovakia.

See also  Investment Investment in technology companies is growing sharply, Europe already rose alongside the United States in early-stage investment, according to a report by a private equity firm

Space World Cup newsletter at hs.fi/urheilukirje

Read all World Cup stuff at hs.fi/aihe/jaakiekon-mm-kisat

#Hockey #referee #praised #Mikael #Granlundia #World #Cup #adorable #comment #heard #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Greens Iiris Suomela on the discussion on Sundays: “I could have been clearer myself”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.