Hockey The raw stair workout at Malminkartano is familiar oats for Lions Esa Lindell – why does she never run them all the way up?

In autumn 2014 At the Isomäki Ice Rink in Pori, the eyes often turned to the creditor of the defense. The more often the further the season progressed.

Esa Lindell had won the World Under-20 Championship the previous year Karri Kiven coached by the national team.

The Jokers were on their way to KHL and Lindell, then 20, left Helsinki for the West Coast to get playing time. Behind him was a five-power season in the League.

In the ace, the 190-inch defender often left behind his own goal with a sharp foot to launch attacks and found the attackers with easy passes.

Both feet and hands went to the League level excellently, and the stats liked.

With superiority, Lindell scored eight goals, with 334 shots being the fourth highest in the entire League. A total of 35 points were scored.

The excerpts brought him the choice to be the best defender in the League and Lindell made his debut at the World Championships in Leo that spring.

Lindell already made a quick visit to the AHL after the League season, but his career in the troughs actually began the following fall.

“ “That’s when I started thinking about placement and blocking, they play a big role in the sound, and they can also be used as strengths.”

In the lions There are more NHL players at this year’s World Cup, who have been seen at the top of the stock market in Finland, but the NHL place has been grabbed by the game being screwed in a more defensive direction.

Joel Armia was a promising goal scorer as a junior, but getting into an NHL career was determined by adapting to lower chains.

Juho Lammikko played in the League for more than 50 points a season and was in the 18-year-old World Cup Mikko Rantanen above the top of the Finnish domestic stock exchange.

In the NHL, Pond is a defensive center.

Lindell, 28, is by far the most merited NHL of the ace-backed trio, but his strengths now on display are also completely different from what elevated him to the top of the stock market in the League.

Lindell was the most underpowered player in the entire 2019-20 season The NHL website titled this season as the “King of Force”.

Esa Lindell made a hard mark in the Ace of Pori in the 2014-2015 season.

Lindell himself thought he was a more offensive player when the career was in its infancy. Lindell opened his NHL career as early as last Thursday’s press conference, saying he quickly understood the need to edit the game in the NHL.

On Monday, after the rehearsals in Finland, Lindell said that understanding did not open from a single moment in the game, for example, but the background story was found in a discussion with the club.

“I remember talking to the backup gm. He asked which NHL player my game reminds me of. I said Brian Campbellin. He was a bit of that driver, why did I see that? I explained the matter and found myself a little more offensive. He said he thought Jay Boywmeesteria ”Lindell said.

Brian Campbell and Jay Bouwmeester are both meritorious NHL defenders.

They played more than a thousand regular season games in their NHL career, as many as 1,240 in Bouwmeester. Both are also linked by very good skating.

“ “Every summer, it’s been a glimpse that skating would go in a better direction. That’s such a big part of the game. It’s easier when you skate well. ”

The NHL began statistics on alpha times in the late 1990s, shortly before Bouwmeester arrived in the NHL. When Bouwmeester played his thousandth game in the NHL in 2016, The NHL website went through his stats.

The focus was on constantly playing against the opponent’s number one cannons as well as underpower contracting.

Bouwmeester’s average minutes from the match was 3.26. The balance of the entire career remained at 3.15, although there was a slight drop in recent years.

There is one difference compared to Campbell. Campbell had just over one minute of power per match.

On the other hand, by superiority, Campbell was more efficient. Bouwmeesterk also scored 135 points, but with Campbell playing fewer games, the figure rises to 202.

Lindellin according to the organization’s benchmark was successful.

“Now that you think about it, it’s a pretty similar game now. I guess they saw and knew then. The game has adapted from it. That’s when they started thinking about placement and blocking, they play a big role in the sound, and they can also be used as strengths. ”

Esa Lindell has been a key defender of Dallas Stars for years.

Lindell also enjoys great appreciation from the Finnish coaching management. When Lindell and Miro Heiskanen arrived to help the Lions, head coach Jukka Jalonen said they were the two best defenders in Finland.

Lindell was wanted to join, though it raised the number of Lion Defenders to nine instead of the more familiar eight.

Disc hockey gaming Lindell says is still under development.

“I still see that I can take the step up in it.”

In summer Lindell is sweating these days Raimo Summasen and Janne Hänninen in a group led by several former NHL stars.

Before leaving the NHL, he also practiced Esa Puolakan in the group. Both Hänninen and Puolakka have represented Finland at the Olympic Games as speed skaters.

“Every summer, it’s been a glimpse that skating would go in a better direction. That’s such a big part of the game. It’s easier when you skate well. When looking though Connor MacDavidia and Miroa, so it’s pretty smooth-looking, ”says Lindell,

Lindell’s summer training also includes training on the steps of Malminkartano.

“It’s been every summer. It doesn’t change anything. Usually there is always a wall coming up. Exactly the same condition an athlete is. Yes, it has pulled itself into the barrel there, ”says Lindell.

The stairs are sometimes measured in different contexts and the time it takes to run them up. Lindell could be expected to reach hard times, but the quote is not to be found in the minds of the mind.

“Not taken, probably not even pulled the tap up. After that, there would be nothing to do for a moment. “

