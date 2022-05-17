Hockey The race trip to Tampere is crowned by a well-eaten grandmother and snappy hockey hair – HS bongas five things that she finds to be at the center of the World Cup drug

Lion shirts adorn the Hämeensilla Pirkkalais sculptures again. Earlier in the spring, a shirt was robbed from above the Merchant, but now the statues have been allowed to rest.

Tampere

Tampereen when walking the streets, you can’t avoid the hockey World Cup heat at the moment.

The windows are decorated with jerseys and Finnish flags. Tourists who are crammed into the jerseys of different countries are walking against it at a steady pace. One shop after another attracts race guests with its race offers.

HS toured the city center and spotted five things, the latest of which he finds himself at the center of World Cup hockey.

Statuettes with jerseys are already a traditional way

Väino Aaltonen Pirkkalais sculptures at Hämeensilla have once again wore jerseys during the World Championships.

In Tampere, wearing jerseys has been a habit for several years. Earlier in the spring, the statues were decorated with Tappara’s jerseys, which played in the finals.

“The shirts are made by a local player. Zoner and seamstress who have done before. This is a bit of a special project. Requires professionalism in zoning when there are statues of a special size, ”says the marketing planner of the city of Tampere Kati Ruotsalainen.

The statues are called Merchant, Wanderer, Maiden of Finland and Taxpayer. About them The merchant fell victim to theft in the spring, when the Tappara shirt was robbed off. In the middle of the city, the incident was recorded naturally in surveillance cameras, but Tappara promised forgiveness if the shirt was returned. That’s what happened.

During the World Cup, the shirts have been allowed to rest.

“The general atmosphere was judgmental and the shirt quickly returned to the office. Maybe they learned to leave them alone. ”

According to the Swede, the feedback from the featured statues is on the positive side. As you walk around the city, it’s easy to notice that people stop to take pictures and upload them to social media.

This time, the back numbers of the statues do not refer to the game numbers. On the back are Jutila 95, Koivu 11 and Anttila 19. These are references to the Lions World Championship years and the team captains. Timo Jutilaan, Mikko Koivu and Marko Anttilaan. The fourth shirt is Filppula 22, which is the captain of this year’s team Valtteri Filppula.

The Swede says that Tampere wants to profile itself as a major event city in both sports and culture. It is hoped that the International Ice Hockey World Championships will increase their international recognition.

“There is still a lot to do. Nationally, Tampere is an attractive city and we have a good reputation, but outside Finland, everything is central to Helsinki.

You can go to Tampere to buy an air knife as a snack.

Grandma for lunch, snack for a snack?

A dozen years ago, the star of the current team of the Lions, Mikael Granlund, hit a hit in Bratislava where an air knife sank into the grandmother.

A racing guest who honors Granlund’s hit can eat both grandmother and air knife in Tampere. In the upper grandmother, offers can be found elsewhere in the competition stands, as this is a brand launched by Kotipizza at the competition.

Hakanen Bakery in Tampere has chosen the name of its air-boiled product.

A race tourist with a holistic grandmother’s experience can also go outside the hustle and bustle of the downtown market to check out the birthplaces of the term. The traces lead to Koulukatu and the current site of the Pirkanmaa Music College, which has previously housed a nursing home called De Gamlas Hem. HS told the story of Grandmother in April.

And if it is not enough to see the place of birth of the term, you can also get an apartment in Tampere whose street address is Ylämummo. A few years ago, the Tampere Street Names Committee decided to name one section of the Kaleva district as the Grandmother and the other, of course, the Lower Grandmother.

The match of the day was watched on screen at Tampere Central Market on Tuesday.

A city filled with screens

To the Nokia arena there is room for more than 11,000 puck thrills to watch the game, but even outside the arena the game is unavoidable as you walk the streets. In the downtown area, you may find that you want to show games both indoors and outdoors. Competition for customers is fierce.

Several restaurants, of course, show matches to their customers. There have also been paid events around Finland for a number of venues. When Finland plays, the city center is surrounded by race tourism.

The screen on the ground floor of the shopping center Tullintori is opposite the newcomer downstairs, where it is said that games are running during the opening hours of the shopping center. Naturally, in the official fan areas of the Games, the games run.

Screeni also dominates the view at Tampere Central Market, where the city has once again organized a summer oasis formed by several restaurants.

Those who follow games at the Central Market will have an advantage at a possible championship celebration. The Central Market has the most famous fountain in Tampere, around which the disc festivals tend to focus.

Next to the fountain you may find a well-known puck character from Tampere. Kalervo Kummolaa The caricature clearly identifies the home of the disc in Tampere.

Finnish shirts have been placed on top of the statues on the Hämeensilla during the Games.

On Kisakatu, the barber is also trying to take his share of the drug

Hockey The competition street of the World Championships has been organized on Tuomiokirkonkatu. Terraces, eateries and fan shops are naturally involved, but attempts have been made to grab the competition in other shops on the street.

For example, the barber shop Ny Man is trying to reach race tourists with hockey hair cuts and dyes.

What a good hockey hair, Ny Man entrepreneur Jussi Paakkari?

“The traditional disc hair is visible under the helmet, but maybe it’s not necessary in the audience,” Paakkari says.

“We mainly offer short-term solutions. Hairspray colors that go in one wash or on the hotel pillowcase. They are suitable for hair and beard. And if someone wants a race number on their neck, so be it. ”

According to Paakkari, it was easy to get involved in the race. The official race street of the Hockey Association has more passers-by than usual and everyone is trying to get their share of human flows in a way that suits their business.

Tuomiokirkonkatu is a race track during the World Hockey Championships. Jussi Paakkari attracts race tourists to put their hair and beards in race condition.

The image of the puck legend adorns the trolley

Even in traffic The impact of the World Cup cannot be avoided. The basic color of the Tampere tram, which was completed last year, is red, but there are also carriages in different advertising colors.

There is also a purple carriage in the purple colors of the World Championships, which can be seen from the Tampere puck stars of recent years. Pekka Saravon or Lasse Oksasen picture. The trolley has been in use well before the start of the race.

Buses transport the race teams between the hotel and the arena. A few hours before the matches, the city may notice a text from the bus window telling them about the team coming.

The feel of a big event is also visible next to the stop near the Nokia arena. Closing the traffic in the arena area will be helped by bollards who have been in active use during the Games. The traffic will be closed and the environment around the arena, especially under the Finnish Games, will be filled with supporters in competition costumes waiting for the Lions to play.

The race style of the Tampere tram looks like this.

